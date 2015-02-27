Hot Property: A house for a host in Fallston

Don’t be fooled — this isn’t a run-of-the-mill Colonial. This all-brick, three-story home is an entertainer’s dream, outfitted with a restaurant-sized bar and professional-grade theater. Expansive marble floors make a statement, and Roman-style columns support arched entryways throughout the house — including the entrance to a large corner tub in the master bath. Out back, hillside landscaping complements a broad patio, an elevated covered porch and a pavilion with an outdoor fireplace.

901 Terra Bella Court, Fallston

Listing price: $1,450,000

Michael Yerman for Berkshire Hathaway, 410-583-0400