Hot Property: A stone stunner in Havre de Grace

The stone front on this classic Colonial suggests historic charm, but inside, it’s updated for a modern lifestyle. In the kitchen, ample storage surrounds stainless-steel appliances and an eat-at countertop peninsula. Meanwhile, built-in shelving flanks a wide stone fireplace in the wood-floored family room.

There’s plenty of space for entertaining, with a formal living room and light-filled dining room. Guests could even spend the night in one of the home’s five bedrooms; a large third-story room with a vaulted ceiling offers window seats in its three dormers. For the homeowner, a regal master bath features a round jetted tub flanked by Roman-style columns and windows in a rear turret.

The home is just a block from the riverfront at Havre de Grace’s south end, but an in-ground pool brings the water right to the backyard. And a covered area with an outdoor fireplace makes the generous patio useful even on chilly nights.

655 Commerce St., Havre de Grace Listing price: $1,199,000

Eric Hoferer for Long & Foster, 302-234-1111