Hot Property: A bucolic mansion in Fallston with room for recreation

This idyllic countryside estate is built for luxury living — and playing. The three-story Georgian home sits on an impeccably landscaped lawn tucked back from the road and surrounded by farm fields, making for beautiful views year-round. Inside, formal living and dining areas feature custom millwork, and a master suite is chock-full of built-in storage. Out back, a brick walkway leads to a pool, and a fork in the driveway goes to a 15,000-square-foot, heated and air-conditioned outbuilding that includes a recreation room, a full kitchen and a detached garage.