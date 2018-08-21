Fall festivals, fairs and fundraiser walks in Harford County and around the state

Sept. 6

Putts Fore Paws Golf Tournament

Enjoy a day on the golf course to raise funds for the Humane Society of Harford County. Includes buffet dinner, premium open bar and more. 10 a.m. Mountain Branch Golf Club, 1827 Mountain Road, Joppa. $175. 410-836-1090 or harfordshelter.org.

Sept. 7

Christine and The Road King

Christine and The Road King humor audiences through a unique blend of music and comedy. 7 p.m. Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St., Havre de Grace. $15. 410-939-4800 or hdgmaritimemuseum.org.

Sept. 12

‘Waterlife’ Film Screening

The film tells the story of the Great Lakes from the perspective of the people who rely on them for survival. 7 p.m. Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, 100 Lafayette St., Havre de Grace. Free. 410-939-4800 or hdgmaritimemuseum.org.

Sept. 15

Susquehanna River Running Festival

Join a half-marathon or half-marathon relay across the Hatem Bridge over the Susquehanna River or a 5K through historic Havre de Grace. 8 a.m. Tydings Park, Commerce Street, Havre de Grace. $45-$125. 410-688-2532 or susquehannarunfest.org.

Sept. 22-29

Harford Beer Week

Join a celebration of brewing and craft beer. Includes dinners, festivals, tastings and more. Times, locations and costs vary. 443-823-1797 or belairmaryland.org.

Sept. 22

Paula’s Purple Passion Fun Walk

Join the first Fun Walk in memory of Paula Marie Wagman Ewing, a Sunday school teacher who died in 2017 of histiocytosis, an overproduction of white blood cells that can cause organ damage and tumors. Funds raised will go toward battling the disease. 9 a.m. Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. $15-$25. 443-299-2437 or histio.donordrive.com.

Sept. 29

Havre de Grace ‘Out of Darkness’ Walk

Join a walk to raise awareness and funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. 10 a.m. Tydings Memorial Park, 908 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace. Free. 443-752-2438 or afsp.donordrive.com.

Harford County Wine Festival

Features hundreds of wines from around the world. Includes food, music, Oktoberfest beer garden and more. 1 p.m. Rockfield Manor, 501 E. Churchville Road, Bel Air. $15-$85. 410-638-4565 or harfordcountywinefestival.com.

Sept. 29-30

Fall Harvest and Craft Festival

Kick off the fall season and enjoy a day of apple cider pressing, butter-making, craft vendors, demonstrations, hayrides, pumpkin painting and more. 11 a.m. Steppingstone Farm Museum, 461 Quaker Bottom Road, Havre de Grace. $10. 410-939-2299 or steppingstonemuseum.org.

Oct. 6

Darlington Apple Festival

Annual event featuring “all things apple.” Proceeds benefit local churches, organizations and services to children in the community. 10 a.m. Francis Silver Park, Shuresville Road, Darlington. 410-457-4189 or darlingtonapplefestival.org.

Oct. 11-13

Town of Bel Air Film Festival

Three-day festival screens films that may not have been shown in the area. Bel Air Armory, 37 N. Main St., Bel Air. $5. 410-838-0584 or townofbelairfilmfestival.com.

Oct. 13

Joppatowne Arts Festival

Second annual event features more than 100 juried arts and crafts vendors focused on handmade items. 11 a.m. Mariner Point Park, 100 Kearney Drive, Joppa. Free. joppatowneartsfestival.com.

Oct. 27

Heather L. Hurd 5K Spooktacular

The 10th annual race honors a Harford County native killed in 2008 by a tractor-trailer driver who was texting. Funds go to the Remembrance Book Scholarships for Harford Community College students and to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving. Activities for kids include a Halloween-themed area from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Race starts at 9 a.m. Registration costs vary. Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Road, Bel Air. harford.edu/heather or 443-412-2449.

Nov. 4

Prehistoric Culture of the Northern Chesapeake

Learn from Dan Coates as he teaches about local Indian activity and skills. 1 p.m. The Ice House at Liriodendron Mansion, 502 W. Gordon St., Bel Air. 410-808-2398 or liriodendron.com.

Beyond Harford County

Through Sept. 3

Maryland State Fair

The 137th annual fair is a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages. Activities include daily livestock and horse exhibits, games, concerts and entertainment, thoroughbred horse racing, rides and more. 9 a.m. Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road. 410-252-0200 or marylandstatefair.com.

Sept. 8

Bacon Jam: A Bacon, Bourbon and Music Festival

Local vendors serve a variety of bacon-based dishes and bacon-inspired cocktails, including Jalapeno Bacon Margaritas and Ginger Bacon Mules. 1 p.m. Power Plant Live, 34 Market Place, Baltimore. $10-$80. 410-727-5483 or powerplantlive.com.

Sept. 15-16

Maryland Wine Festival

Choose from a selection of more than 150 wines from across the state of Maryland. VIP Explore Pass holders get a larger tasting glass, samples of additional exclusive wines and more. Carroll County Farm Museum, 500 S. Center St., Westminster. $15-$50. 410-386-3880 or marylandwine.org/mwf.

Sept. 22

Casey Cares 16th Annual Rock ’N Roll Bash

Join an evening of rock ’n’ roll as High Voltage headlines a tribute performance to AC/DC. Who’s Bad, the longest-running tribute to Michael Jackson, will also perform. 6:30 p.m. Rams Head Live, 20 Market Place, Baltimore. $100. 443-568-0064 or caseycares.org.

Oct. 27

OysterFest

Join a celebration of the oyster of the Chesapeake. Features boat rides, Chesapeake-related documentary screenings, live music on two stages, retriever demonstrations, oyster stew competition and more. 10 a.m. Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum, 213 N. Talbot St., St. Michaels. $5-$18. 410-745-2916 or cbmm.org.