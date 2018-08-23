3 fall events for children highlight creatures great and small

What child doesn’t like animals? With the weather turning chilly and Halloween approaching, check out these activities that include pottery-making story times highlighting a favorite bear, a “glow night” with illuminated sculptures and creatures of the night, and a good, old-fashioned dog show.

Make a story-themed figurine

Listen to a tale and create a ceramic figurine from the story at Amazing Glaze in Bel Air this fall.

The event features a different book each month and is designed as a time for children ages 2 to 5 and their parents to enjoy together.

“It’s really fun to see kids express their creativity at a young age,” said Elizabeth Miller, regional manager of Amazing Glaze. “It gives them something to display in their room that they can enjoy for years to come.”

After listening to a book and painting a figurine, the children leave their art so that it can be fired in the kiln and be ready to be picked up in five days.

September’s book is “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?” The children will be painting a bear figurine.

“When the weather isn’t always great, it’s a nice thing to break up their day,” Miller said.

The Amazing Glaze story time will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 12 and 25 at 5 Bel Air South Parkway in Bel Air. The story time costs $14 for the event and a figurine. Find times and details for additional fall story times at 410-569-9502 or amazingglaze.net.

Walk through illuminated gardens

Enjoy glowing jack-o’-lanterns, illuminated sculptures, live music and more at the inaugural “Garden Glow” at Ladew Topiary Gardens in Monkton.

The event is inspired by similar “glows” across the country with an added Ladew twist.

In addition to the glowing gardens and sculptures, the program will feature educational programs including animal presentations with bats, spiders and other “creatures of the night” with an emphasis on their role in the environment. There will also be a professional circus artist performing, as well as food and art vendors featuring a little bit of everything to showcase the fall season.

“We hope to combine all of the varying elements of what Ladew does and have an illuminated celebration of the fall season,” said Emily Emerick, executive director of Ladew.

Proceeds from the event will support environmental and arts educational programs at Ladew.

“It will be a fun and exciting way to learn something new and enjoy a nice fall night in nature,” Emerick said.

The Ladew Garden Glow is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 20. Tickets for Ladew members are $10 for adults, $8 for students and seniors, and $4 for children ages 4-12. Tickets for non-members are $15 for adults, $13 for students and seniors, and $6 for children ages 4-12. Ladew Gardens is at 3535 Jarrettsville Pike in Monkton. ladewgardens.com or 410-557-9570.

Catch a dog show

Watch various breeds of dog strut their stuff and meet some furry friends along the way at the Old Line Dog Show in Bel Air.

The event is a United Kennel Club show and is open to the public for children and their parents to watch and learn about possibly hopping into the ring to present dogs themselves some day.

“The breeders are very, very welcoming, and it’s a really fun event to experience with the kids,” said Tina Heinz, president of the Old Line Dog Show.

The shows are competitive events open to purebred dogs that are designed to evaluate a dog’s appearance and structure as it compares to the breed standard.

“You see dogs of all shapes and sizes, and it’s a great learning opportunity for those of all ages,” Heinz said.

The Old Line Dog Show will be held Sept. 29 and 30 at Heavenly Waters Equestrian Center, 608 N. Tollgate Road, Bel Air. The event is free to watch. Find times and details at 410-638-3570 or ukcdogs.com.