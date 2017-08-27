Vote: Harford County's best restaurants 2017

Vote for Harford County’s best restaurants in Harford Magazine’s Best of Dining contest!

Last year’s winners and honorable mentions are pre-entered in each category, but there's a write-in option, too. To submit a write-in vote, select "Write-in" and type in your favorite restaurant. New categories are write-in only.

You can vote for as many or as few categories as you’d like, but you can only vote once per device. Choose wisely!

Voting ends Sept. 22 at 5 p.m. Look for results in the December issue of Harford Magazine.



Click here to read the official rules.