Sisters, ages 12 and 13, charged in Harford playground fire, officials say

Two sisters have been charged in connection with a fire at a Harford County community playground, state fire officials said Thursday.

The fire broke out about 3 p.m. Wednesday at a county playground in a common area surrounded by single-family homes along the 200 block of Chell Road in Joppa, the state fire marshal's office said in a news release.

The sisters, ages 12 and 13, were charged as juveniles with first-degree malicious burning and were released to their parents, fire officials said.

The girls' parents believed their daughters might have been involved and contacted investigators. The girls then admitted they were at the playground prior to the fire, and set a notebook ablaze near the sliding board before leaving the area, the fire marshal said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire — discovered by a neighbor — caused about $1,000 damage to the structure, and was controlled by 15 firefighters from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company within about 15 minutes, the fire marshal said.

CAPTION Missy Karcher is a host for Aberdeen IronBirds players during the minor league team's short season. "My boys have big brothers all summer long to hang out with," she said. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Missy Karcher is a host for Aberdeen IronBirds players during the minor league team's short season. "My boys have big brothers all summer long to hang out with," she said. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Harford Farm Bureau held their annual Farm Visitation Day Sunday showcasing Highview Farm in Whiteford and Restoration Farm in Street. The Harford Farm Bureau held their annual Farm Visitation Day Sunday showcasing Highview Farm in Whiteford and Restoration Farm in Street.

sjwelsh@baltsun.com