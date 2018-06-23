Man dies in fall at Rocks State Park in Harford County

A man died Saturday evening after falling while climbing the King and Queen seat in Harford County's Rocks State Park, according to natural resources police.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. and found a man in his 30s who had fallen while climbing the natural rock outcrop, Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified, Thomson said.

Police are unsure how far the victim had progressed in his climb when he fell, she said.

A popular tourist destination and a challenge for skilled climbers, the King and Queen seat in the park in Jarrettsville rises 190 feet above Deer Creek.

