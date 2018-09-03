Friends search for missing woman swept away in Harford County flood

Friends of a missing woman who was swept away by storm water while trying to rescue another victim conducted their own search in Harford County on Monday after Maryland State Police suspended its recovery efforts.

Police identified the woman as Melissa Anne Lehew, 34, and said she fell into rushing waters after stopping to try to help a stranded driver, Daniel Samis, 67, of Abingdon. Samis was killed when the sedan he was driving was swept away Friday evening near Calvary Road and James Run in Churchville.

The body of Samis was recovered Saturday in Harford County, but search efforts for Lehew were suspended Sunday after two Baltimore City rescuse divers were rushed to Maryland Shock Trauma after ascending too quickly in a quarry.

On Monday morning, supporters met at Calvary Church and searched the area, looking under debris for Lehew or any clues related to her disappearance.

Lehew’s fellow church members organized the search. Brian Malcolm, director of special needs ministries for Mt. Zion Church in Bel Air, had alerted fellow congregants and friends of Lehew in a Facebook post that her body had not been found, as some had reported.

“Urgent prayers and help needed: Melissa (Elizabeth) Lehew went missing during the flood trying to save a man’s life & was swept away by the river on Friday,” he wrote.

“We are praying for a miracle,” Malcolm wrote in all capital letters. “If you can assist, please gather some people and come. It is tough conditions so wear boots and since the brush is extremely thick please bring pruners, machetes, etc… She is a hero and needs our help to be found. Please pray mightily. Lord, hear our prayers.”

Ron Snyder, a state police spokesman, asked searchers to be careful and said that troopers are still following up on tips and looking for Lehew while on patrol.

“The formal search operations have been suspended,” Snyder said. “We’re still having people patrolling and following up on tips.”

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporter Erika Butler contributed to this story.

