One person was transported in serious condition after a vehicle overturned along Trimble Road in Edgewood Tuesday evening.

The crash took place before 6 p.m. at Trimble Road and Burnley Drive, with fire crews rescuing one person who was trapped, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

The patient was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment, the fire company said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.