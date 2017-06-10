Harford robbery suspect flips ATV fleeing crime scene, flown to trauma center

A suspect in the robbery of a Jarrettsville pharmacy flipped an all-terrain vehicle Saturday afternoon while fleeing the scene and had to be sent by helicopter to a local trauma center, Harford County authorities said.

Harford County sheriff's deputies responded to the Jarrettsville Pharmacy in the 3700 block of Norrisville Road for the report of the robbery and caught the suspect a short time later, transporting him by air for the treatment of injuries sustained in the ATV accident, spokeswoman Cristie Kahler said.

The investigation is continuing, Kahler said. No further details were available.

