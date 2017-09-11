Overboard kayaker treads water for 40 minutes amid search, rescue in Havre de Grace

A kayaker fell overboard and was treading water for about 40 minutes before crews located him in the Susquehanna River in Havre de Grace Sunday night, police said.

The man went out on the water with another kayaker near Jean Roberts Park about 8:30 p.m., when his kayak overturned, said Susquehanna Hose Company Chief Scott Hurst. The other kayaker tried to toss him a life preserver, but couldn’t reach him, he said.

The volunteer fire company was assisted by two additional boats from Perry Point and Charlestown in Cecil County, Hurst said. They set up a half-mile radius, found the man, and the Perry Point boat rescued him, the chief said.

“It was very lucky we found him,” Hurst said. “It was definitely lucky he was unharmed.”

The man was treated at the scene but left with no major injuries, Hurst said.

