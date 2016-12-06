'Discarded smoking material' causes Jarrettsville house fire, killing 3 cats

Discarded smoking material caused a Harford County home to catch fire early Tuesday, resulting in $300,000 in damage, according to state fire offials.

About 40 firefighters from the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company responded shortly before 3 a.m. to the two-story, single family home in the 3900 block of Norrisville Road in Jarrettsville.

Officials said three cats died in the blaze, but none of the residents were injured.

Two adults who lived in the basement discovered the fire, and managed to escape by exiting through the basement steps before alerting the other residents inside the home. The fire started at side porch near the basement, officials said.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control in about half an hour.

Officials said the blaze caused about $300,000 in damage.

