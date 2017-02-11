Roughly Speaking: Celebrating the cuisine of the seven banned nations
Yvonne Wenger
A Pennsylvania man was killed Saturday when the truck he was driving struck a tree for an unknown reason.

A 39-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a single-vehicle accident Saturday in northern Harford County, police said.

The black Ford Ranger being driven by John Layton of Airville, Pa., left the road near the intersection of Ady and Heaps roads for an unknown reason and hit a tree around 4:50 p.m., Maryland State Police Sgt. Mark Yingling said.

Layton was declared dead at the scene, Yingling said.

Yingling said a puppy in the truck with him was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Traffic was shut down at the intersection for about three hours.

Police are investigating the cause.

