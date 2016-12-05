Extension cord beneath mattress causes house fire in Harford County

A coiled extension cord beneath a box spring and mattress is believed to have caused a house fire early Monday in Harford County, the State Fire Marshal said.

The cord powered a space heater in the first-floor bedroom of the two-story home on the 600 block of Pier Drive in Edgewood. A resident discovered the fire started under the bed.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage, the fire marshal said. There were no injuries.

Firefighters recommend never using an extension cord while it is coiled or looped. Never cover an extension cord with newspapers, clothing, rugs or any object while the cord is in use. Also, never place an extension cord where it is likely to be damaged by furniture or walking, officials said.

tprudente@baltsun.com