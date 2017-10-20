Edgewood workplace shooting: 2 men remain in critical condition

The two men wounded in an Edgewood workplace shooting rampage earlier this week remained in critical condition as of Friday morning, a Baltimore hospital spokeswoman said.

Enoc Villegas Sosa, 38, and Jose Roberto Flores Gillen, 37, were identified by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Thursday. They are being treated at the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

Both men are employees of Advanced Granite Solutions, a granite countertop company in an Edgewood business park. Radee L. Prince, who worked at the company for the past four months, is accused of shooting five people there Wednesday morning.

Three other employees were killed in the gunfire: Bayarsaikhan Tudev, 53, of Virginia; Jose Oscar Hidalgo Romero, 34, of Aberdeen; and Enis Mrvoljak, 48, of Abingdon.

Prince, 37, now faces a slate of charges in Harford County, including first- and second-degree murder and attempted first- and second-degree murder. Police say that after Prince allegedly shot his co-workers, he drove to Wilmington, Del., and shot a sixth man, with whom he had “beef.” The man survived, and told police that Prince was his attacker.

Following a 10-hour multi-state manhunt, Prince was captured in Newark, Del. After spotting three Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents, police say Prince took off running and threw a gun. He was apprehended shortly after.

A Delaware magistrate ordered Prince held on $2.1 million bail after a Thursday court hearing. A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled in Wilmington on Oct. 31.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is now waiting for Prince to be extradited, a move that may take weeks, said police spokesman Kyle Andersen.

The scene of police response to a shooting in the Edgewood area of Harford County (Sean Welsh) (Sean Welsh)

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman