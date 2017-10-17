Truck vs. pole: Aberdeen traffic detoured after construction vehicle bed clips stop light

A dump truck with its bed raised has bent a metal utility pole holding the stop light and signage at a busy Aberdeen intersection, prompting a detour of traffic.

The incident took place before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Beards Hill Road and Maryland 22, less than a mile from Interstate 95.

Access to Beards Hill Road from MD 22 is cut off. Aberdeen police are directing traffic in a busy intersection amid the city's commerce center. The intersection has been under construction for the past two years.

What caused the incident is unclear. But the pole holding the lights was bent away from MD 22 in front of the Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union.

This story will be updated.

