Deer crashes through Maryland snow plow windshield, pinning driver inside

A deer crashed through the windshield of a Maryland State Highway Administration plow truck early Friday, pinning the driver, according to emergency personnel in Harford County.

The Darlington Volunteer Fire Company said crews were called at 5:30 a.m. Friday to the area of MD 136 near the Deer Creek bridge for the crash.

The driver was pinned under the deer until crews were able to remove him from the vehicle.

The fire company said the deer did not survive, but the driver was not seriously injured in the crash.

This story will be updated.