Boy stuck in toy claw machine at Aberdeen hotel

A boy climbed into a toy claw machine at an Aberdeen hotel Saturday and was trapped for about 30 minutes Saturday evening before the arcade machine owner arrived with a key to release him, Harford County officials said.

The boy had climbed through the game's prize door and could not get out, authorities said.

The boy's family were guests at the hotel, Courtyard by Marriott Aberdeen at Ripken Stadium, manager Manuela Olson said. Olson declined to give any further details about the incident.

Jenn Chenworth, a spokeswoman for Harford CountyVolunteer Fire & EMS Association, said she did not know how old the boy was — or whether he received a toy for his efforts.

"I think his biggest prize was getting released," she said.

