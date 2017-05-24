Two school buses crash a mile apart in Harford County

Two students were injured and an another person was flown to shock trauma after two school buses crashed in separate incidents about a mile apart on Route 543 in Harford County Wednesday morning, State Police said.

Passenger vehicles were also involved in the crashes, one of them occurring about 15 minutes after the other.

The driver of one of the cars was flown to Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and two students — one from each bus — were taken to local hospitals, according to Lt. Tim Mullin, commander of the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

The road was shut down for about 30 minutes and caused traffic backups, police said. The first crash happened at 7:15 a.m. at Hillside Drive — near Route 22 — and the second occurred about 15 minutes later at Redfield Road.

A trooper responding to the crash nearest Route 22 encountered the crash at Redfield Road, where the bus apparently ran a red light and hit a blue Chevy Cobalt, Mullin said.

Witnesses told police the Cobalt was making a left from Redfield Road to go south on Route 543 when the Cobalt was hit by the school bus, which witnesses said ran the red light at Redfield Road, Mullin said.

The driver of the Cobalt was extricated from the car and driven by ambulance to a waiting Medevac helicopter at Fountain Green Elementary School.

Seven students were on the bus in the crash at Redfield. One of them was taken to a local hospital at the request of a parent.

The school bus involved in the crash at Redfield suffered minimal visible damage.

"It just goes to show you what happens when there's a big bus versus a little car," Mullin said.

Wanda Bishell, who lives on the northeast corner of Route 543 and Redfield Road, said she sees accidents at the intersection "every other day." Drivers have also taken out her mailbox several times.

Fountain Green Elementary School administration sent an automated call to parents to let them know the Medevac landed at school, but it was "an issue not related to the school."

A Harford County Public Schools did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday morning.