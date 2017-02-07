Read today's eNewspaper
Harford County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Bel Air

One person is dead after a shooting overnight at a Bel Air South apartment complex.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight homicide in Bel Air South.

Detectives were on the scene Tuesday morning in the 200 block of Clarkes Ridge Court.

"At this time deputies don't believe there is a danger to the community. Please avoid the area while deputies investigate," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

Details about the victim and suspects were not immediately available. The sheriff's office said it would release more information Tuesday.

The scene is located in the Calvert's Walk apartments near South Tollgate Road and Bel Air South Parkway along Route 24.

