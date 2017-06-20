Police: 12-year-old bicyclist stable after colliding with truck in Bel Air Tuesday

A 12-year-old boy is in stable condition after his bicycle collided with a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Harford County, police said.

The crash happened in Bel Air at about 10:30 a.m., Bel Air police Chief Charles Moore said. The child, who was heading south on Route 924, hit the front passenger corner of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado as it was making a right turn onto Rock Spring Road from Moores Mill Road.

The truck ran over the boy's leg, Moore said. He was taken to Johns Hopkins Trauma Center and is in stable condition.

Moore said the boy was riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the street when he collided with the truck.

Bel Air police said they have observed more vehicles, pedestrians, and bicycles violating traffic rules lately with an influx of people on the roads, Moore said. To mitigate this, Moore said, Bel Air police will ramp up efforts to educate pedestrians and cyclists they see breaking traffic rules — starting with warnings for those in violation.

mbricesaddler@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TheArtist_MBS