Aberdeen kills bill that would have fined the homeless $50 per night

A proposal to make it a violation of the city code to live in a tent or other temporary structure in the City of Aberdeen was essentially killed by the City Council Monday night.

In the middle of the public comment portion of the meeting, during which at least 20 people spoke against the legislation, the Aberdeen City Council voted unanimously to postpone voting on it indefinitely.

"To prolong this would only create more contention and misunderstanding," Councilman Melvin Taylor, who made the motion to dismiss the proposed ordinance, said.

As the mayor and five council members cast their yes votes that would "kill the bill," those in the crowded city hall chambers applauded loudly.

The ordinance would have made it a violation of the Aberdeen city code to live in a tent or other temporary structure in one place for more than 24 hours at a time. Anyone found in violation could have been fined $50 for each incident.

"I have a grave concern for homelessness," said Taylor, whose church, Word of Faith International Outreach, has worked with the homeless through the emergency rotating shelter.

Tatiana Ribiero, who is living with Harford Family House with her five children, said after the vote she's "very, very happy about the situation."

Until March 22, she and her kids had been living in apartment stairwells.

Joshua Price, who was also homeless with his children, said it's "amazing, great" the city chose to dismiss the ordinance. He, too, got help through Harford Family House and now has a home in Aberdeen.

Members of the public called the proposal "ridiculous," and not what people who are homeless need.

Bonnie Prater, of Bel Air, who has been running a ministry through the Christian Church of Bel Air for seven years, said Aberdeen needs to give the homeless hope - spiritual hope, healing hope.

"I believe if we are to call ourselves a community of people, then we need to learn how we can work together in unity to bring hope to these homeless," Prater said. "If they know we care about them, a little bit of giving someone hope can go so far."

Following the City Council action, the ordinance can not come before the council again unless it is reintroduced as a new ordinance.