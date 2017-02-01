Patterson Mill wrestlers roll, but lone Aberdeen senior gets a win

The Aberdeen Eagles celebrated Senior Night on the wrestling mat Wednesday and the lone senior, Charlie Hash, was one of two Aberdeen grapplers to post a win. The Eagles, who forfeited five weight classes, were beaten soundly 72-6, by Patterson Mill.

The score was 60-0 before Hash snapped the Huskies win streak with a win at 113 pounds. Hash battled the entire six minutes with Jay Hoon Choy, en route to an 14-8 win.

"I just went out there, kept good focus and went there, worked hard, did my best and just gave it my all and was hoping to win and came out, didn't pin him, but still a good victory, so I felt proud of myself," Hash said.

Patterson Mill, with five forfeits in its favor, didn't need any more points, but of the other eight contested matches, the Huskies seven wins were all by pin.

Collecting the pins were Isaac Leighton, 106; Chris Blackwell, 126; Kevin Le, 132; Atodate Awodele, 138; Hace Valle-Shgaw, 152; Sean Reddish, 160; and Hunter Crowley, 182.

RJ Rzepka had the Eagles other win at 120. Rzepka also went all six minutes to beat Ethan Harvey, 6-2.

Patterson Mill and Aberdeen in action during a wrestling meet at Aberdeen High School on Wednesday, Feb. 1. (Staff photos by Brian Krista) (Staff photos by Brian Krista)

Mustangs beat Panthers

C. Milton Wright won the first seven matches Wednesday in Perryville and cruised to a 51-22 win.

The win sets up an UCBAC Susquehanna Division championship match with Rising Sun on Friday. Both teams are undefeated in the division. The tri-meet, that includes North East, begins at 4 p.m. at Rising Sun.

Among the seven wins to open the meet, Wyatt Graham was bumped to the 285 bout and beat Perryville's Teryl Cain, 5-0.

Other wrestled match winners for CMW were Vito Annunziata, 220; Anthony Potter, 113; Mark Hopkins, 120; Jake Blanchard, 126; Jake Hellman, 152; and John Keenan, 160.

Cougars beat Cobras

Fallston beat visiting Harford Tech, 46-36, Wednesday.

The meet was riddled with eight forfeits, 5-3 in favor of Tech.

Despite the advantage in non-wrestled points, Tech was able to win just one of the six contested bouts.

Logan Mullaney pinned Spencer Swanson in 1:50 at 106 and Donavyn Hohman needed just 23 seconds to stop Kyle Paugh at 126.

Zack Kauffman also pinned at 138, beating Euripides Loizou in 1:49. At 152, Matt Lusardi major decisioned Jared Pomfrey, 11-3, and at 170, Christian Wilson pinned Evan Moore in just 9 seconds.

Hawks beat Warriors

North Harford won at Havre de Grace, 51-21, where just three bouts were contested after 10 forfeits and one double forfeit.

The big match of the wrestled bouts came at 132 with Havre de Grace's Alex Lloyd beating Will Sadowski by decision.

North Harford won the other two bouts, with Richard Novilla decisioning Luke Butler at 145 and Austin Floyd pinning Jesse Fenner at 285.

Other scores

In other meets Wednesday, Bel Air continued to dominate, winning at Bo Manor, 78-6. Edgewood, meanwhile, split a tri-meet at home, beating Elkton, 36-21, but losing to North East, 45-27.