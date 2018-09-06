Another hot day leads to limited athletic action

Another hot day Wednesday led to more postponements on the high school athletic schedule, but there were also a few games played, primarily later in the day as opposed to the earlier posted start times.

In Pylesville, North Harford (2-1) and John Carroll (0-1) played a non-league field hockey game in the early evening with the Hawks boasting a shutout, 3-0.

Ava Schmidt, Abby Kroener and Ariel Limpert tallied a goal apiece to supply the Hawks scoring. Limpert and Meridith Price also had assists for the Hawks.

North Harford played two goalies who combined on the shutout. Julia Foster and Maddy Murdy made one save each. John Carroll goalie Alexis Loder had 13 saves.

North Harford led the game at halftime, 1-0.

Mustangs win

Also Wednesday, C. Milton Wright (1-0) beat visiting Dulaney, 4-1.

Goals were scored by Taylor Marchetti, Carlie Insley, Olivia Hennessey and Paige Antal.

Ellie Muffley and Gaby Kohr had defensive saves and goalie Finley Moreland had seven saves.

The Harford Tech at Fallston and Bel Air at Garrison Forest games were postponed.

Boys soccer

Aberdeen hosted Havre de Grace for both teams’ season opener and the Eagles rolled to a 6-0 win.

Jake Keeler scored three goals to lead Aberdeen, while Eugen Dunca netted a pair and Kyle Addy scored once.

Havre de Grace gialie Keegan Gruza and Aberdeen keeper Carlos Alvarez each had four saves.

Huskies fall

Patterson Mill also saw its first action and lost 4-2 to visiting Towson.

Huskies goals were scored by Joe Cicenia and Michal Gradus. Assists by Cicenia and Andrew Papageorgopoulos.

The Huskies played two goalies with Zack Fenlock making four saves and Ian Sauer making five.

Girls soccer

North Harford (3-0) won at Havre de Grace, 5-0, Wednesday.

Senior Marley Copes scored twice to lead the scoring. Others with single goals were Caroline King, Casey DiVenti and Rachel Keeney.

The Hawks also had assists from Connie Regars, Taylor Holliger and Olivia Walton.

Havre de Grace (1-1) goalie Brittany Flaherty made 14 saves.

Rams win

Edgewood (1-0) opened its season Wednesday, beating visiting Bo Manor, 5-2.

The Rams led 3-0 at the half.

Ryan Parncutt had three assists for the Rams and goalie Emma Grantland made three saves.

Boys volleyball

John Carroll defeated visiting Archbishop Spalding, 3-0, Wednesday. Scores were 25-18, 25-16, 25-9. It was the Patriots first MIAA A Conference win in two years.

The Patriots were led by setter Matt Smidt’s 22 assists; Mark Dent’s eight kills; and Nico Santoro’s 10 kills and eight aces.

