Work starts on Fallston, North Harford turf fields

Contractors are in the process of installing an artificial turf playing field for Fallston High School's football stadium, the oldest such facility in Harford County without a synthetic grass surface.

Work also began last week to replace the artificial turf field at North Harford High School, the oldest such field in the county. The 10-year-old field was declared unsafe to play on earlier this year following an engineering assessment of that field and eight others owned by county government.

Both fields will be finished by late September to early October, according to the county, which provided information on both projects.

The Fallston High project consists of replacement of natural turf with synthetic turf and replacement of the track.

The work is being done by Harford-based Dixie Construction under a $1,332,200 contract approved by the County Board of Estimates on May 9. The estimated completion date is Sept. 27.

The North Harford project consists of replacement of the existing synthetic turf and improvements to the track.

The county decided to use different contracts for the turf replacement and track improvements to save money, county spokesperson Cindy Mumby said. The Board of Estimates signed off on a "not-to-exceed" budget of $1.4 million for both, she said.

The turf contract was awarded as a piggyback to an existing contract with Astroturf Corporation for $762,000, Mumby said, and they are still negotiating with vendors on the track improvements, which will cost approximately $200,000. The estimated date of completion for turf and track is Oct. 1.

Once those two fields are in, Patterson Mill High will be the only one of 10 Harford high schools without an artificial turf field.

The fields are being installed under a multi-year program begun under the administration of former County Executive David Craig during the mid-2000s to see that each high school stadium received an artificial field. Current Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has continued the program since he took office in late 2014.