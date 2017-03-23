Remembering the great Jim Kehoe as track and field season begins

As many as 900 high school athletes will step to a starting line this week and next to begin a new season of track and field in Harford County. For many of them, it will bring the first adrenalin rush of athletic competition, just as it did 84 years ago for a Bel Air High School student named Jim Kehoe.

There were few distance runners with whom to train or race when Kehoe began running as a slender 15-year-old in 1933. A good tennis player, he had been encouraged by Dr. Bird Hopkins, his Bel Air High School coach, to try running as a sport. He started to train by jogging 2 to 3 miles in high-top canvas shoes on the dusty roads around Bel Air, then a small town of 1,700 people.

He chose to run the half-mile (880 yards or 800 meters). He trained consistently but moderately relative to today's standards, and by the spring of 1936, he had become the fastest high school half-miler in Maryland. He concluded his senior year with a meet-record performance of 2:03.5 in winning the 880 in a state-wide high school meet.

He entered the University of Maryland in an era in which there were no athletic scholarships for track. He swept floors and served in the dining hall to cover his room and board.

On the track, he trained assiduously. He typically ran 20 miles per week, with one long run of 4 to 8 miles, three interval workouts with repetitions of 200 to 600 meters, and one or two rest days per week. His Sunday, day-after-the-race workout was always a walk – not a run – of 5 to 6 miles for recovery.

He won the first varsity race he ran in the Maryland uniform, and over the course of his collegiate career he never lost a race in dual-meet competition. By his senior year of college, he had developed into a world-class track athlete, the first Harford Countian ever to achieve this lofty status.

Though he possessed a strong kick and 48.8-second speed in the quarter mile, he preferred to take the lead in races, to set the pace. In a mile race in his junior year, he beat Glenn Cunningham of Kansas, the world record holder in the mile and half mile.

As a senior, he won the half-mile in the AAU Junior Nationals in California, finished third in the AAU Senior Nationals and fourth in the NCAA Championships. His best time in the 800 was 1:49.8 (Cunningham's world record set in 1936 was 1:49.7).

He was considered a contender for the U.S. Olympic team, but when war erupted in Europe, the 1940 Games were canceled. In 1941, his first season after college, he won invitational meets in Chicago, Washington, Boston, New York, Toronto and Philadelphia, many of them in record time.

His racing career and Olympic hopes ended in 1942 when he entered the Army. He served in the Pacific during World War II, rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel. When the war ended, he returned to the University of Maryland as the assistant track coach. A year later, he became the head track coach.

From 1946 to 1969, his teams won 48 conference titles in cross country, indoor track and outdoor track. Once the Atlantic Coast Conference was formed, his teams won both the ACC indoor and outdoor track titles 14 years in a row. In 1969, he became the athletic director, serving for nine years and elevating University of Maryland sports to new heights. During his tenure, Maryland teams won 40 ACC titles.

In 1986, he was inducted into the University of Maryland Athletic Hall of Fame, and 12 years later into the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Hall of Fame. The track and field complex at the University of Maryland is named in his honor.

He died in 2010 at age 91, leaving a legacy of excellence not only as a runner, but as a coach and athletic director. His was a career that began humbly on a spring day in Bel Air, sparked by a coach's words of encouragement and fueled by unwavering resolve.

"I never think I will fail," he once said. "I never ran a race I thought I would lose."