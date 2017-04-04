Maryland steeplechase season starts Saturday with Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point

Maryland's steeplechasing season kicks off in grand style Saturday with the 85th running of the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point at historic Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton.

The popular afternoon of racing is a draw for steeplechasing fans of all ages and is particularly oriented toward families.

Gates open at noon and the first race goes off at 1:30 p.m. There will be six races and a children's stick pony race. Pets are welcome but must be kept on a leash. Atlanta Hall Farm is located at 2933 Pocock Road in Monkton.

The orginal race meeting was established in 1932 on the grounds of Harvey S. Ladew's Pleasant Valley Farm, known today as Ladew Topiary Gardens, and was held there through 1938, when it was relocated a short distance to Atlanta Hall, which at the time was owned by Elkridge-Harford Master of Foxhounds Edward S. Voss and his wife, Elsa.

Originally a fall meeting known as the Harford Hunt Races and Livestock Fair, the five-race card was run in mid- November. In the 1940s the date for the races was changed to April and the meeting has been held each April since.

As popular as the races are today, in the 1930s and 1940s news reports from Baltimore and New York chronicled the Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point on an almost daily basis from the lead in through the race day itself to the post-race results. The accounts cited attendance by crowds in the thousands.

Social events, in the form of parties, dances, luncheons and dinners, were chronicled in almost as great detail as the races themselves. Members of old Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York society all descended on the Monkton/Fallston countryside for what was then a mid-week event.

Figuring prominently in some of the early past coverage was Thomas Wells Durant, who owned Atlanta Hall prior to the Vosses' purchase of the property.

Durant was well known as a gentleman, or amateur steeplechase rider, who eventually left the East Coast for California where he became involved in the movie industry. Known professionally as "Tim" Durant, he made uncredited appearances in such films as "The Red Badge of Courage," "The List of Adrian Messenger," "Return to Peyton Place" and "Limelight," according to the website IMBd.com.

Today, the Elkridge-Harford races are held on either the first or second Saturday of the year and although the layout of the course has changed over the years, it is still composed primarily of natural fencing obstacles.

The contemporary race meeting is a more casual event than in past decade, with man families attending with dogs and children in tow. Tailgate parties are held in back of SUVs, pickup trucks, station wagons, with an occasional Rolls Royce making an appearance from time to time.

Tickets are $50 per car for general admission. Subscriber and Finish Line parking are also available. All may be purchased at the gate or in advance. To purchase tickets in advance call Julie Smith at 410-404-7071.

Following Saturday's Elkridge-Harford Point-to-Point, the other major events in the Maryland steeplechase season include:

April 15 - My Lady's Manor Races, Ladew Topiary Gardens, Jarrettsville Pike at 3403 Pocock Road in Monkton; Gates open at 10 a.m., first post at 1:30 p.m.

April 22 - Grand National Steeplechase, Butler Road in Butler; gates open at 11:30 a.m., post at 3:15 p.m.

April 29 - Maryland Hunt Cup, Worthington Farms, Tufton Avenue, Glyndon; gates open at 11 a.m., post time 4 p.m.

For more information, visit marylandsteeplechasingassociation.com.

Besides being a horse and riding enthusiast and equine writer, Maryanna Skowronski is director of the Historical Society of Harford County. She lives in Bel Air.