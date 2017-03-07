Bel Air's Brent Lorin wins second straight state wrestling title

Harford County brought home one state wrestling champion Saturday night from The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro.

Bel Air sophomore Brent Lorin won his second straight state wrestling title, capturing the Class 3A-4A, 113-pound championship with an gritty, 3-2, win over Parkdale's Axel Giron.

C. Milton Wright senior Wyatt Graham was beaten in the 3A-4A, 195-pound final, 8-5, by Huntingtown senior Gino Sito.

Lorin, now 90-0 in two seasons, and Giron battled scoreless through one period. Lorin then scored an escape point with :30 left in the second period.

Giron tied the match early in the third period, but Lorin scored the eventual winning points with a takedown with :25 left.

Giron was able to gain another escape in the final 15 seconds, but Lorin held off any further efforts to win.

"First period did not go at all like I expected, I thought I would dominate him from neutral and I'd get a lot of comfort points," Lorin said. "But that's not what happened. All in all, he performed superbly well, beyond what I was expecting and I think I met my own accomplishments in how I performed."

For Graham (44-1), he too, found himself in a scoreless bout after one period.

Sito, though, reversed Graham early in period two for the 2-0 lead. Graham worked an escape, but Sito added a takedown late to lead 4-1 into the final period.

Graham added another escape to begin period three, but tw takedowns by Sito sent Graham to defeat.

UCBAC wrestling Bel Air wins five titles and 4th straight team crown. (Randy McRoberts / BSMG)

He did come up from 170, so I knew he was going to be fast, Graham said. I thought maybe if I just used my length and long arms, Id be able to stop that, be coming for 170, he was just faster. Has was faster than I was.

Bel Air senior Scott Miser and Edgewood senior Ariq Nixon both placed at 152 pounds.

In a rematch from last weekends East region title bout, Miser and Nixon matched up in the consolations. Like last week, Miser scored a pin, this time in 4:15.

That put Miser in the 3-4 match, where he lost to finish fourth, while Nixon also lost his next bout to place sixth.

Tom Gomez, a Bel Air senior, wrestled to a fifth place finish at 182 pounds.

Patterson Mill junior Hunter Crowley placed at 182 pounds in the 1A-2A tourney.

Crowley scored back-to-back falls to reach the semifinals where he met a familiar name, Ethan Smith of Sparrows Point.

Smith won the 3A-4A, 170-pound state title a year ago as a wrestler at Aberdeen. Smith won the 1A-2A 182-pound title Saturday night.

Smith needed just 45 seconds to send Crowley to the consolation bracket. There, Crowley came back with 10-5 and 9-5 decisions to place third.

Huskies teammate, junior Jordon Myers, won a match at 145 pounds, but was then bounced into the consolation bracket where he placed sixth.

Zacerous is second

Perryville senior Eugene Zacerous came up short in his bid to repeat as 170-pound , 1A-2A champion.

Zacerous met Jamar Williams, a South Carroll senior who was seeking a third state crown.

Williams strength was evident from the start. That strength actually gave Zacerous the first point, when Williams was deemed to have illegally slammed Zacerous to the mat.

Unfortunately, Williams had Zacerous in the air and to the mat again, legally, producing a takedown and two back points.

Zacerous was limited to three more escape points during the match.

"He's a great wrestler; he's very great on his feet. I underestimated his strength, he had me on strength," Zacerous said.