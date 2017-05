Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

Kate Eckart of Patterson Mills leads the field in the Girls 1A 800 meter run during the MPSSAA Track and Field State Championship Meet at Morgan State University on Saturday, May 27.

Kate Eckart of Patterson Mills leads the field in the Girls 1A 800 meter run during the MPSSAA Track and Field State Championship Meet at Morgan State University on Saturday, May 27. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)