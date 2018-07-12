Harford triathletes fare well at Diamond in the Rough

Racing in the Diamond in the Rough Triathlon in Perryville Saturday must have seemed a leisurely endeavor for Renee Gray of Bel Air.

Gray led the women’s 45-49 age group through all three phases of the sprint division race and won by a margin of 7 1/2 minutes.

Four weeks earlier, Gray competed in a 140.6-mile triathlon for the first time. That was the Ironman Boulder in Colorado, which ended in 95-degree heat and took her 13 hours and 21 minutes to finish. Saturday’s sprint race — a 750-meter swim, 8-mile bike, and 5K run — took Gray just 1 hour and 16 minutes. She placed 14th overall among 92 women.

Gray’s was not the only comfortable win by a Harford triathlete at Perryville. Competing in the longer, Olympic-distance race, Jennifer Myers of Jarrettsville led the 45-49 women by over 12 minutes. She completed a 1,500-meter swim, 40K bike, and 10K run in 2:53:27.

Shawn Loper of Bel Air won the men’s masters division in the Olympic-distance race. He finished with a 1-minute lead in 2:29:35 and was fifth overall in the men’s field of 125. His 10K time of 39:28 was the third fastest run among all 125.

Adam Sierakowski of Baldwin finished fourth overall in the Olympic division and led the 30-34 men in 2:25:20. He closed with a 39:46 run to widen his age-group lead to 5 minutes. Zach Kaminski of Elkton, who won a 4-mile race in Bel Air three days earlier, won the men’s sprint division. He ran a swift 16:18 on the 5K to win in 58:37.

About two-dozen Harford triathletes were among the 425 participants of the four races, which included a duathlon (run, bike, run) and the aquabike (swim and bike).

Tam Warczynski of Abingdon finished first in the sprint aquabike in 1:05:07.Fred Hatfield, 49, of Edgewood placed third in the sprint duathlon in 1:04:51. Dan Matheny, 53, of White Hall, was fourth in the duathlon at the Olympic distances in 2:54:28.

Second-place triathlon finishes went to Mary Jacob of Fallston in 35-39, Olympic distance, 3:12:34; Christopher Tenbroeck of Joppa in 40-44, Olympic, 2:56:55; and Pam Moore of Bel Air, Athena sprint, 1:38:28. Finishing third in the sprint triathlon were Larry Goldstein of Bel Air in 50-54 in 1:16:24; Robert Verk of Edgewood in 60-64, 1:27:32; and Karen Eder, Bel Air, Athena division, 1:50:59.

Moonlight 5K

There was no moonlight, just dwindling sunlight and pleasant temperatures when a record number of runners went to the starting line for the Moonlight 5K in Bel Air Saturday.

Four-hundred, fifty-four runners, easily the largest field in this annual race, followed John Ford of Phoenix from the starting line at the Equestrian Center at 8 p.m.

Ford, 26, won the men’s race easily in 16:59. His nearest challengers were 16-year-old twins Zachary and Daron Taylor of Joppa, who finished in 17:35 and 17:36.

Samantha Barczak of Rosedale set the pace for the women, winning in 21:34. Julia Merriman, 15, of Fallston, finished second in 22:15, and Elizabeth Hiken of Towson, third in 22:23.

Willow Borowski, 9, of Edgewood, repeated as winner of the under-13 age group. Gabriel Olszyk, 9, of Fallston, led the under-13 boys in 23:00. Other age-group winners were Maryjane Edwards, 23:25, and Ryan Janson, 19:16, in 13-19; Lauren Mosher, 24:27, and Jason Keller, 21:53, in 20-29; Kelsea Fernandez, 23:28, and John Solis, 23:13, in 30-39; Nanette Fawcett, 25:58, and Timothy Nevaker, 23:33 in 40-49; Barbara Stachowiak, 25:19, and Kirk Ingold, 23:49, in 50-59; Ann Short, 30:41, and Robert Verk, 25:10, in 60-69; and Phil Anderson, 37:05, in over-70.

Still running well

Betty Lou Tucker, 80, won her age group in the Moe’s Firecracker 5K in Naples, Fla., on July 4. The former Havre de Grace resident, however, was the only woman in the over-80 age group. Timed in 41:13, she finished ahead of two of the three octogenarian men in the race.

Thirty years ago, Tucker led the masters women in the Fourth of July 4-Mile in Havre de Grace, running a respectable 28:12 and placing ninth in a field of 47 women.

Upcoming local races

July 15 – Catch a Pig 5K, Ma and Pa Trail, Williams St., Bel Air, 8 a.m. runharford.com.

July 15 – Spring into Summer 5K, HCC, 9 a.m., charmcityrun.com.