New video board installed at Ripken Stadium

Crews have been busy this week installing the new 1,500-square-foot, high-definition video board and live score display in center field at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen.

The new video board will be ready when the Aberdeen IronBirds, Class A short-season affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles in the New York-Penn League, play their 2017 season home opener June 19 against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

According to previous information provided by the IronBirds, the new video scoreboard is manufactured and installed by industry-leader Daktronics and measures 30 feet high by 50 feet wide.

Matt Button / Aegis Staff / Baltimore Sun Media Group Using a crane, workers carefully move one of the new video board panels into place at Ripken Stadium Tuesday morning.

The board features a 15HD pixel layout for an enhanced viewing experience from all parts of the ballpark. It replaces the original display that was installed prior to the IronBirds' inaugural season in 2002, the year the stadium opened.

The IronBirds' also have announced they will use the new display to host a monthly, free Community Movie Night Series presented by Giant Food.

Throughout the summer while the team is on the road, fans, families and the local community will be invited to enjoy movies from the outfield comforts of Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, the team said.

For information on 2017 IronBirds tickets, call 410-297-9292 or visit www.IronBirdsBaseball.com.