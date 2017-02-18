Region records fall and CMW swimmers win boys, girls team titles

New region records were the highlight of Saturday's Class 1A-2A-3A North region swim meet at Magnolia Middle School.

In team scoring, there were no records and no surprise as C. Milton Wright won both the boys and girls region titles.

The boys scored 351 to easily outdistance Fallston's 269. Patterson Mill was third with 265.

The CMW girls win was a bit tighter with 333 points to Patterson Mill's 309. North Harford was third with 239.

The region records started in the meet's first event, with four boys from CMW breaking region and county records in the 200 medley relay.

Kyle Rutherford, Jake Schafer, Michael Starkey and Griffith Scarborough swam 1:45.05 to best the region mark of 1:46.91, set in 2012 by a Harford Tech team.

The CMW time also beat the county mark of 1:45.14 that had stood for 10 years.

"To get this record means a lot," Schafer, a junior, said. "This whole team works really hard every day and it just shows the effort we put in at practice every single day."

"Honestly, I wasn't even thinking about the record, I was just thinking about beating Patterson Mill, because we were going back and forth with them all year in this relay and when we heard we won the record, it was awesome. A lot of hard work payed off," Starkey, also a junior, said.

The Patterson Mill team swam a close second in 1:45.95, which was also better than the previous region record.

And just as the meet started, it also ended with a CMW boys relay team posting a region record. Schafer, Wayne Walker, Scarborough and Kyle Rutherford swam 3:28.53 to win the 400 free relay. The old time was 3:30.44. Schafer, Scarborough and Rutherford were part of that, too, set a year ago.

Individually, Harford Tech junior Tucker Young and CMW senior Lauren Rutherford each broke region records in identical races.

Young raced 22.09 to win the 50 free, beating his own former region time of 22.56.

"I come out here to swim as fast I can and just to race," Young said. "It felt good, I pushed really hard in the race and I was just hoping to drop time and just improve what I did from counties."

Young then came back to win the 100 free in 49.01, edging Ryan Baldino's region record time of 49.03 set in 2016.

"My goal was just drop time, swim as fast as I could, and it ended up that I broke the record and I only got it by .02, so very hard to get," Young said. "I'm honored to have that record and I'm just glad that I could push hard enough to get it."

Rutherford swam 25.24 to win the 50 free, breaking the region mark of 25.96, set in 2012.

"I try to go out and do the best that I can," Rutherford said. "We swam the medley relay first and the energy was just insane, everybody was so pumped up and I split a 24.75 in my relay, so I knew that I had it in me to swim it and I just wanted to go out there and get it."

Rutherford's time in the 100 free was 54.84, bettering the time of 55.38, set in 2012.

"I was super tense before and I was really nervous because I really wanted to get it and I didn't know if I was going to, so I just went out there. I sprinted the whole thing and I was really tired afterward, but it was such a good race, I was really happy," Rutherford said.

Both Young and Rutherford also added wins in relay action. Rutherford teamed with Logan Kosar, Sarah Cowan and Julia Walsh to win the 200 medley relay in 2:01.29.

Rutherford then teamed with Walsh, Kosar and Asha Minott to win the 400 free relay in 3:54.23.

Young teamed with Luke Krouse, Chris Garvin and Mason Young to win the 200 free relay in 1:36.13.

Lomis wins two

Patterson Mill freshman Katerina Lomis was a double winner. She swam 2:20.20 to win the 200 IM and then came back to win the 500 free by nine seconds in 5:37.59.

She beat fellow Patterson Mill freshman Sarah Lingelbach, who swam 5:48.67.

Lingelbach, however, did win the 200 free by less than a second. Lingelbach touched first in 2:09.00, just ahead of CMW freshman Minott's time of 2:09.99.

County to region champs

There were a few repeat champs from the county meet, including Edgewood freshman Priscilla Velez. She swam 1:02.23 to narrowly defeat CMW's Walsh's time of 1:02.31.

Walsh came back to claim victory in the 100 back, touching in 1:04.33.

Tech freshman Mason Young won the 100 back in county record time of 53:00.

Walker, a CMW junior, won the 500 free in 5:6.81 and North Harford senior Kyle Russell won the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.15.

Also, Patterson Mill freshman Alan Nguyen won the 200 IM in 1:55.34.

Hawks win relay

In relay action, North Harford won the girls 200 free relay in 1:49.17. That foursome was Lauren Seco, Hunter Meisz, Emily Catrambone and Lizzie Catrambone.

The only event not won by a Harford County swimmer was the girls 100 breaststroke. Caerwyn Hartten of Elkton won in 1:14.22, beating Aberdeen's Sophia Dow's time of 1:17.56.