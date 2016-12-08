HdG coach, team ready for rematch with Fort Hill

"It's getting closer to Saturday, I'm glad for that," Havre de Grace head football coach Brian Eberhardt said Wednesday morning.

It's Saturday that has been on the minds of Eberhardt and all the Warriors faithful as a return trip to the Class 1A Maryland State Championship game awaits.

Havre de Grace (11-2) will meet unbeaten Fort Hill (13-0) in a rematch of last year's 1A final, convincingly won by Fort Hill, 44-14. Saturday's game is set for 3:30 p.m. in Annapolis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

It was in last year's game that Fort Hill did what they do best, run the football. The Sentinels rushed for more than 400 yards, led by fullback Raen Smith, who totaled 236 yards and a score on 18 carries.

Smith (6-1, 230) is back and so is Brayden Brown (6-0, 200), who also had a big day for the Sentinels in last year's title game. Brown added two touchdown runs and 100 yards on just seven carries.

"They may have graduated a handful of seniors, but it seems like most of the impact players that they won it with last year are returning," Eberhardt said. Both seniors, Brown has run for 1,026 yards and 14 touchdowns on 79 attempts, while Smith adds 822 yards and a team-high 16 touchdowns on 90 touches entering state semifinal play. Junior Troy Banks has rushed for 772 yards and 12 touchdowns on 93 carries.

Havre de Grace beat Edmondson-Westside Friday night to advance to the Maryland state 1A football championship for the second year in a row. (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun) (MATT BUTTON | AEGIS STAFF / Baltimore Sun)

Senior quarterback Nathaniel Graves is the distributor. While not throwing much, Graves has been rather successful when he does. Graves has attempted just 58 passes, completing 40 for 778 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was intercepted twice. Brown is a target from the backfield, catching a team-best 17 passes for 357 yards and four touchdowns.

Quite simply, the Sentinels prefer to run the ball and quite frankly, they do it well.

"I'm not when the last time is that they changed anything up, but I don't suppose that they need to," Eberhardt said. "I'm sure if I was Todd [Appel] and I was going back to my fourth straight state championship, I would think I wouldn't have to change much."

That said, Eberhardt and his Warriors know what they need to do.

"The biggest thing that we've been certain to preach, after standing on the sideline and watching that game is, you have to be able to match their physicality," Eberhardt said. "They are a very strong, physical football team and the type of football that they play is smash mouth, they'll beat you up type of football."

"Their offense, they're gonna bring a bunch of guys to the area that they want to run the ball and they're going to say, somebody's going to have to sacrifice, your gonna have to take out blockers to get to the ball carrier," he added.

Eberhardt says the staff has been preaching for last couple of weeks.

"Physical, you gotta be ready for the battle and be selfless," he said. "Your job might not be to make the tackle, your job might be to take on the lead blockers and free someone else up to make the tackle."

Eberhardt also points out that the Warriors are a different team from a year ago.

"Honestly, though, we're not the same football team that we were last year," Eberhardt said. "We graduated a substantial amount of seniors, but we've been fortunate enough to have some underclassmen step up, so we're not the same football team we were last year either. I think this group of guys is ready to step out there and challenge them on a physical level."

Eberhardt acknowledges the success of the Fort Hill program.

"Fort Hill's not going back to the state championship four times for no reason. They have a system in place that is successful year after year after year, and we've got to go in ready to battle," Eberhardt said. "Last year, I think a lot of guys were like, 'hey, man we made it to the state championship game,' and they were elated to be at the state championship game. This year, guys are wanting to go win it."