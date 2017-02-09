Grays Run in Perryman is quite a draw for perch anglers

It's not unusual to see a line of vehicles parked along either the east or westbound shoulder of Route 40 near Grays Run in the Perryman area, or near other creeks along the highway on any given day, as fishermen try their luck hoping to pull in a few yellow perch, bass or a host of other fish found in the tributaries of Bush River.

The unseasonably warm weather of the past few weeks brought out the fisherman, and apparently the fish, as several anglers interviewed this week said they are having pretty fair luck.

Henry Nash, of Aberdeen, said it's really convenient for him to fish Grays Run.

"I keep a couple rods in the truck and try to stop by here on my way home from work to relax for a little while before I head home. It's better than sitting home doing nothing," Nash said. "I like coming here because you're almost always pretty much guaranteed you'll catch a fish. This place always has people down here fishing; it's notorious for yellow perch as far as I know."

He said perch are making a big comeback, according to Department of Natural Resources, and there are only a few good spots to catch them. Grays Run is one, Nash said, casting his line back into Grays Run.

Bob Head, of Bel Air, said most of the time he catches yellow perch and largemouth bass in Grays Run. If he heads under the bridge on Route 40, he could catch some crappie.

"It's convenient; I can sneak by, drop in for a half an hour or so and be on my way or sometimes, maybe a couple times a week if I can. It's just a nice spot," Head said.

Tom Yoo, of Owings Mills, has had some luck at Grays Run before and has fished some other spots in the area.

"But a friend told me it was a good spot, a good yellow perch run. They say when they are running real heavy you can easily get your limit of at least 12 inchers out of here," Yoo said. "I've only caught a few smaller ones but it's still a nice, sort of peaceful spot."

Brian Burke, of Parkville, said the spot draws people from good distances because it's such a good spot to fish.

"It's because of how the yellow perch have to run up the creeks. This spot sort of gets really tight so when they run up the get kind of thick in here," said Burke, who only started coming to Gray's Run this winter.

"But I've caught a keeper perch almost every time I've come out here," he continued. "I really like to bass fish so coming up here in the winter helps keep the skills up and keep the itch satisfied. Last year I had shoulder surgery so I was down from December all the way through March and it killed me. So I had to find a fix and this spot has been it."

Though considered a freshwater fish, "yellow perch have adapted to the estuarine waters of Chesapeake Bay and have historically been reported in all of its major tributaries and streams," according to the Maryland DNR website, which also notes the fish typically begin their spawning runs up the bay tributaries in late February.

"Recreational fishing for yellow perch is a very significant fishery in Maryland and has become a tradition for many anglers as the first fish to 'arrive' in the rivers after the first of the year," the website explains. "Most fish are caught in these early winter months during their spawning run in the upper tributaries where they are easier to catch."

Yellow perch can reach a maximum size of 18 inches. The DNR website also notes: "The largest yellow perch recorded in Maryland was caught in a Harford County farm pond in 2003 and weighed 3 pounds, 5 ounces.