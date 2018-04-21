Josh Hamer Memorial Baseball Game brings remembrance, honor from many

It was 13 months ago when Joshua Hamer, a sophomore student and baseball player at John Carroll, was killed in an automobile accident in Churchville.

Friday night at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium in Aberdeen, the second annual Josh Hamer Memorial Baseball game was played to honor the life and legacy of Hamer.

John Carroll played host to Rising Sun in a regular, but non-league season game and it was the Patriots who won the game, 6-4.

“The turnout has been amazing, it’s a blessing to have Rising Sun, who’s our hometown, playing John Carroll, his [Josh’s] high school,” Jennifer Hamer, Josh Hamer’s mother said. “Every person that’s here knew my son in some way or played with him, went to school with him, and the people that didn’t, hear stories all the time. It’s an honor to be here and see how blessed and loved my son is.”

Given the situation, the opponent Rising Sun was most appropriate. “I reached out and asked them if they would consider doing it,” Hamer said. “And Rising Sun went above and beyond to make arrangements to change their schedule to be able to come and play tonight.”

Many players on both teams are friends of Josh and one who was a little better friend was Rising Sun junior Kenny Dollenger.

“I saw Josh’s mom, I’d say in winter, and she told us that they were gonna play us and I was very excited because I really want to honor my loss, my other brother,” Dollenger said. “When I heard it was Rising Sun that they were playing this year, I was incredibly excited and it felt good to honor him tonight.”

John Carroll junior Tyler Blittersdorf received the first Josh Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund award. “First of all, getting the scholarship shows the community is willing to help others and that really brighten’s my heart,” Blittersdorf said. “And shows that I really want to be there for others.”

Blittersdorf also played a key role in the Patriots win. He singled in the Patriots first run in the first inning and then pitched four innings of one-hit baseball in relief to earn the win, striking out four.

“I love that it went that way, on this night in particular and that’s great,” Blittersdorf said. “It meant a lot to us and our team, since we were down early and we still scrapped away a win. It showed our heart and determination.”

The Patriots (15-0) did come back and win with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. They did it without a hit.

Four walks, a fielder’s choice and sacrifice fly produced the four three runs, erasing a 4-3 Rising Sun lead.

“The boys were playing tight, they weren’t playing loose, relaxed, they put all this extra, added pressure on it, like they have to win, it’s a thou shalt kind of thing,” Patriots coach Darrion Siler said. “I understand it, the boys all miss their friend. It’s a big stage, you have an actual crowd, and you’ve got a community, both communities, Rising Sun community has been an amazing group of people.”

It was Jennifer Hamer who greeted the crowd during the pre-game ceremony, thanking all who were in attendance. The inaugural event raised $10,000 a year ago.

“So far, from what I’ve been told by Matt Slatus [Aberdeen IronBirds General Manager] is that starting last year, it was gonna be something that they did every year,” Hamer said. “So, this is the second year and hopefully we’ll build on what we did last year and each year it gets bigger.”

