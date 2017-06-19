Aberdeen IronBirds season opener is a washout

The Aberdeen IronBirds and the team's fans will have to wait another day to get the 2017 baseball season started at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

Monday's late afternoon thunderstorms and persistent rain forced the New York-Penn League opener against the Hudson Valley Renegades to be postponed.

The game will be made up at a later date and Tuesday's regularly scheduled game will serve as the opener. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Throwing the game's real first pitch and a few more, will be Baltimore Orioles closer Zach Britton. Britton, who was a starting pitcher for Aberdeen during the 2007 season, is rehabbing a left forearm strain.

Britton is expected to throw one inning.

Despite no game, the IronBirds did, however, release their Opening Day roster Monday which features eight players who played in Aberdeen last season.

Pitchers include Joe Johnson, Max Knutson and James Teague. All three were 2016 draft picks.

Catcher Ronny Soto is back, as are infielders Seamus Curran, Irving Ortega and Kirvin Moesquit. Outfielder Jaylen Ferguson is also back.

There aren't any 2017 draft picks on the roster.

Following Aberdeen's Tuesday night game, the team will head out for its first road trip. The 'Birds will play three at the Connecticut Tigers and three more at the Staten Island Yankees.

Following a scheduled off day next Tuesday (June 27), the IronBirds will be back at Ripken Stadium to close the month with three straight against the Brooklyn Cyclones.