New season, new fun, new food coming with IronBirds opener

In just another week, Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium will open for another season of Aberdeen IronBirds baseball.

It’s the 17th year for the ‘Birds, who will take on a different name and uniform twice this summer.

The season opener is set for Friday, June 15, with a start time of 7:05 against the Hudson Valley Renegades. The opening series will continue Saturday at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday at 4:05 p.m. The IronBirds will also play three against Tri-City (June 18-20) before hitting the road for the first time with three games at Staten Island.

So, what can IronBirds fans expect in the new season? Hint, it’s tasty.

“The biggest investment we’ve made in time and capital is actually food and beverage. With our partners from Professional Sports Catering we’ve actually spent $400,000 this offseason to totally overhaul the food and beverage experience,” IronBirds General Manager Matt Slatus said. “Everything now is cooked fresh, it’s cooked to order, we’re using produce from local farms and we’ve got six new portable carts positioned throughout the concourse.”

There seems to be a taste for everyone.

“We now have a Mexican concept with loaded nachos and tacos. We’ve got a cheesesteak concept, called Steak-a-delphia, cooked fresh in front of our fans. There’s a chicken option available,” Slatus said.

Then there’s Burgertopia, which is going to feature six different kinds of half-pound burgers topped with whatever you can think of.

“I know one I’m excited about is topped with a fried mozzarella cheese block and homemade marinara sauce,” he said. There’s a burger topped with pulled pork, barbecue sauce cole slaw and fried onions. “All of our burgers can also be served as a 6-ounce crab cake instead. There’s also a vegetarian black bean burger,” Slatus added.

On the first base side of the ballpark is a new concept called Franks. All different types of loaded hot dogs. “We’ve got something called the oink-cluck-moo, a 100 percent all beef dog on a pretzel bun with chicken fingers, barbecue sauce, pulled pork, cheese cause and pickles,” Slatus said. There’s also a hot dog topped with macaroni and cheese and lump crab.

They’ve also got a new barbecue concept and have completely redone the pizza concept. It’s now made in-house fresh every day.

“So food and beverage is really gonna be what shocks people when they walk into this ballpark and, most importantly, we’ve got a brand new Good Hops Lounge,” Slatus said. “It’s a bar and lounge and for the first time in the ballpark’s history, we have a full liquor license on the lower concourse. You’ll be able to grab a mixed drink, sit down in some new patio furniture overlooking the field and enjoy the game.”

The lounge, under roof down the right field line, will offer a seafood and bar focused menu and Conrad’s is still steaming crabs for groups and for catering options.

“We have a fantastic kids zone for the little guys down the left field line and now a bar and lounge for parents down the right field line and it’s going to be a blast,” Slatus said.

In game entertainment will see an all new Flight Crew and return of Captain Fun. The huge HD video board is back for its second season of use.

“I know that there are plenty of people out there that are not baseball fans. You hear a lot about pace of play and how we can speed up the game. In Aberdeen, our average game time last year was about 30 minutes shorter than a major league game,” Slatus said. “Affordable family fun is what drives this place, so if you’re not a fan of baseball, come on out to the ballpark. We’ve got a $5 ticket every single night and you can now eat some of the coolest, fun food in minor league baseball and kids can play in the kids zone. To sum it all up, affordable family fun in Harford County’s back yard. Come on out to the ballpark for the cheapest and most fun night in town.”

At select home games and all Sunday home game the team will play under the name of Star Spangled Banners. In addition, in conjunction with the 2018 Huk Bassmaster Elite at Upper Chesapeake Bay fishing tournament in Harford County July 27-29, the team will be known as the Anglers of Aberdeen.

Fireworks will light up the sky every Friday night home game. Families can play catch on the field on Saturday home dates and on Sunday, seniors can stroll the bases pre-game and kids can run the bases post-game.

The IronBirds do have one unexpected change. Manager Kevin Bradshaw will miss the season because of a recent injury. Kyle Moore, who was the batting coach in Frederick, will step in as the manager.

“I think it’s important that fans understand, we invested a lot in this ballpark in the form of the new video board and new kids zone. This year, we put our attention to food and beverage. The two years I’ve been here, one of the two single biggest complaints I heard were video board [and] the game entertainment weren’t any good. Last year we took a massive step forward in fixing that,” Slatus said. “The biggest complaint I heard was, food and beverage wasn’t any good. So we’ve now come to a point, nothing is pre-cooked, nothing pre-wrapped, everything’s fresh and whenever possible, it’s local and it’s made to order.”

Slatus notes they have addressed a lot of the complaints that were out there, but admits “we’re not perfect,” and as an organization, they went from giving back $15,000 to the community in 2016 to last year giving back almost $160,000 to Harford County-based non-profit groups. “This year I think we are on pace to give back almost a quarter million dollars,” he said.

“I know the community has embraced us again and I think for the first time in six or seven years, you’re gonna see attendance trend upwards,” Slatus said. “It’s already trending that way and we couldn’t be more proud to share Aberdeen and Harford County’s ballpark with the citizens of Harford County and beyond. It’s going to be great season and I can’t wait to see people in the ballpark next Friday, June 15.”

