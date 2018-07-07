IronBirds get sweep with 5-4 win at Brooklyn

The Aberdeen IronBirds completed the sweep Friday night, beating the host Brooklyn Cyclones, 5-4, in New York-Penn League McNamara Division play.

Nick Horvath, an outfielder who joined the IronBirds roster earlier in the day, led the team with three hits, including a double and home run. Horvath is a 25th round pick from University of Florida in this year’s MLB Draft.

Aberdeen (11-10) moves on a little north to Troy, NY Saturday to begin a three-game series with the Tri-City ValleyCats. Game time tonight is 7 p.m.

The ‘Birds scored twice in the first inning with two outs. Robert Neustrom (2-3, 3R) and Horvath (3-4, 2R, 2RBI) both scored with Alexis Torres at the plate.

Cyclones pitcher Kyle Wilson threw a wild pitch and a subsequent throwing error by catcher Nick Meyer allowed the second run to score.

Brooklyn answered right back, scoring three times off Aberdeen starter and winner Willie Rios. That included a leadoff home run from Jose Miguel Medina.

Aberdeen slid back ahead in the sixth on Horvath’s two-run homer.

“It was fun. Round ball, round bat, same thing as college. I was just excited to be out there,” Horvath said.

Rios (2-0) also pitched the sixth for the win. He allowed six hits, three runs and four walks, while striking out two.

Nick Vichio (H, K) pitched two innings of scoreless baseball and Diogenes Almengo (2H, R, BB, K) pitched the final inning for his second save.

Offensively, Robbie Thorburn added two more hits and is now batting .340. Torres, Luke Ringhofer and Doran Turchin also had hits in the win.

“Getting the sweep is big time. Feels good to win three in a row and get some momentum going in the middle of the season,” Ringhofer said. “It’s really nice when you win a couple of close games with good pitching and good hitting.”

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports