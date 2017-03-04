HdG boys fall short in OT in basketball region final

It took overtime Saturday afternoon, but it wasn't enough time for the Havre de Grace boys basketball team to win a region championship.

The Warriors and visiting Hornets of Fairmont Heights went toe-to-toe for almost all 36 minutes, but in the end, it was the visitors who lifted the Class 1A North Region championship plaque with an 81-77 win.

"Both teams played hard, it was tough going up and down the court for 32 minutes, plus the overtime," senior Kenneth Sumpter said. "Fairmont Heights just made their free throws at the end, they made some tough three-point shots to tie it up in regular time and they just beat us in overtime."

The game was a see-saw battle throughout, with neither team leading by more than six in regulation time.

After going to halftime leading, 29-27, the Warriors, despite having all kinds of issues with the Hornets press, got the boost they were looking for. Sumpter got ball in his hands and out with just 00.6 showing on the clock. Sumpter drained the three-point shot from the corner, sending the hometown faithful into a frenzy and the Warriors to the final quarter up four, 50-46.

The chunk of momentum was gone, however, a minute or so into the fourth quarter. Havre de Grace watched a 54-49 lead slip to a 55-54 Hornets advantage.

The Warriors, though, answered with five straight to lead, 59-55. The Hornets then scored four and the game was tied, 59-59.

With 2:30 to play, it was 64 all. Sumpter's basket gave Havre de Grace a 66-64 lead and when Darren Lucas-White, who led Fairmont Heights with 20 points, fouled out, Mike Flosser made 1-of-2 free throws to extend the lead to three, 67-64, with 1:40 left.

Anthony Craven added a free throw and Shemarri Miles retied the game at 67 with under a minute to play. Havre de Grace, with a chance to hold for the last shot, turned the ball over with 40.4 seconds remaining.

Fairmont Heights got that opportunity, but missed. A long desparation shot from Sumpter at the buzzer was close, but not in.

The extra period was really decided at the foul line. Fairmont Heights (15-8) went 10-for-12, while Havre de Grace (16-7) was 2-for-6.

Yearlarndo Reed, II, a 6-4 junior, was the difference maker. Reed came off the bench to score nine points and then added eight in the OT. Six of the eight came from a perfect effort at the stripe.

Sumpter, who led all sçorers with 31 points, closed out his career on the hardwood, with a three-pointer at the game-ending buzzer. "I would have been happy with the win, but they say leave the court with a make and I just made my last shot at the end, so I'm happy to leave this court on make, on my last three-pionter."\

Despite rough shooting in the first quarter, the Warriors were able to keep it close. Senior Darrien Radden was the main reason. Radden scored six of his 18 points in the quarter. All six coming off offensive putbacks. Radden finished with seven boards. "I just thought about my teammates, I thought about how I wanted to got to states, for them and for myself, so we could continue the season and possibly bring home a ring," Radden said.

The Warriors trailed after one quarter, 13-12, and 20-14 early in the second. Jordan White's only basket, a three, made it 20-17 and on Sumpter's first field goal, the Warriors slipped ahead, 21-20, leading to the 29-27 halftime lead for the Warriors.