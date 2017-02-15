Harford Community College's Ken Krsolovic honored as conference AD of the year

Harford Community College Athletic Director Ken Krsolovic has been named Maryland JUCO Athletic Director of the Year, the Maryland Junior College Athletic Conference announced a few weeks ago.

The award is voted on by athletic directors in the conference and is based upon individual, program and professional excellence. Areas considered include academics, sportsmanship, athletics, contributions to the conference and professional development. The award is not given every year, but when warranted.

"It's a real nice honor, kind of represents so many people and so much work and to have that, ya know, this a piece of that to happen as a result of the successes that we've had," Krsolovic said recently from the HCC campus. "And culminating in last year, in '16 we sent six teams to the national tournament in just our sixth year since going Division One in the NJCAA with all our programs."

Both the men's and women's basketball teams, men's and women's tennis teams, as well as the women's lacrosse and baseball teams reached their national finals.

The women's basketball team won the conference regular season and tournament, as well as the region and district titles, while the men's basketball team won its regional.

The women's lacrosse team reached the national semifinals while the women's soccer team won a region crown. Both men's and women's cross country teams were region runner-ups and the women's team boasted the individual region champion. In basketball, the national appearances were both firsts in school history.

"To go to, really, the two most legendary NJCAA championships within a couple months of each other, to go to Hutchinson, Kansas, for men's basketball and to go to Grand Junction, Colorado, for baseball. When you put those two together, that alone and then add in our women's basketball program went to the nationals down in Lubbock, the men's and women's tennis teams both went to national competition and placed and then the women's lacrosse team went to the Final Four, so it was quite a stretch," Krsolovic said.

Krsolovic's priorities in academics include the recent addition of a full-time position that includes oversight of student-athlete success. Last spring, 73 student-athletes earned Athletic Director's Honor Roll status, second-most for any semester since he established the program in 2009. The honor goes to student-athletes who maintain a 3.0 GPA in the semester. He also completed a four-year run as conference secretary this year.

During his nine-year tenure at Harford, the college has added the 2,600-seat APGFCU Arena, a new turf baseball field, new turf to the outdoor stadium, an upgraded softball facility, along with new tennis courts and a new cross country course for its varsity teams.

"We've had, not only the most visible building, of course is the arena, it impacts the county in so many ways with all the events that come in here, the graduations, but also add in what's gone on in what we call, the Harford Sports Complex, our outdoor facility spaces," Krsolovic said. "They've all been upgraded, we've added a cross-country course out there, the tennis courts were all brand new, rebuilt as part of the arena construction project. The baseball field was redone, softball's been upgraded, the stadium turf for soccer and lacrosse was just replaced last summer. So, we have a premier facilities for all of our sports."

In addition to serving as athletic director, Krsolovic also maintains a role as an assistant coach for the Harford baseball team and handles play-by-play broadcasting for the Fighting Owls. The baseball team went 54-11 in 2016, winning conference, region and district titles and qualifying for the NJCAA Division I World Series for the first time in school history.

Krsolovic was also previously named as one of four regional Athletic Directors of the Year by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2012.

"It's the people, it's the support," Krsolovic said as to what motivates and keeps him at HCC. "I've been fortunate enough to be here under three outstanding presidents, Dr. [Jim] Lacalle, Dr. [Dennis] Golladay and now Dr. [Dianna] Phillips have all supported the program and helped us, but not only be successful in our results athletically, but to have similar academic results by our student-athletes. We've led the region and the conference in academic honorees, I believe it's six years in a row."