Clutch play by Webb leads Harford Tech to school's first region basketball title

Fans and family who remained to watch Harford Tech's boys basketball team cut down the net after the Cobras won their first ever region title Saturday night cheered each person who climbed up the long, red ladder to help do the job.

But when senior guard Dominic Webb went on that ladder, the cheer nearly became a roar.

Webb made several crucial plays in the final moments, scoring his team's last six points, including two free throws with 4.5 seconds left that gave host Harford Tech a 59-57 victory over Parkside in the Class 2A East Region.

Harford Tech (19-5) now plays Patterson, from Baltimore City, in the Class 2A state semifinal at the University of Maryland Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m. Parkside (16-9) also was trying for its initial region crown.

The Cobras had lost in the region finals each of the past two years but fared better this time, thanks to Webb's key plays late.

Webb made one of two free throws with 34.5 seconds left that cut Parkside's lead to two before Raequan Williams (20 points) of Parkside added one more foul shot. After that, Webb drilled a three-pointer that tied the game with 18 seconds left.

Williams then lost the ball while trying to drive moments later, and he fouled Webb with 4.5 seconds left. The senior made both free throws before the Rams missed a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Webb led the Cobras with 19 points, nine of which came in the fourth quarter as the Harford Tech offense struggled all night long.

"As a senior, I had to step up," Webb said. "I had to take leadership."

Webb said the late free throws didn't make him too nervous as he prepares for those situations on a regular basis.

"I practice this all the time," he said with a smile. "I came out there and...just did it."

Darius Dangerfield added 17 for Harford Tech, which missed numerous open shots both near and far, but still managed to stay close enough for Webb to work his magic late. The Cobras also dealt with problems from Parkside's speed and quickness, especially guards Paul Morgan (13 points) and Williams.

Morgan repeatedly drove through traffic and made it to the basket throughout the game. He was a big reason why the Rams got to the free-throw line 32 times -- but made just 20. Williams helped there also.

However, Morgan picked up his fourth foul three minutes into the third quarter and still stayed in for awhile. He came back in three minutes into the fourth period and fouled out about one minute later -- which proved to be a turning point for Harford Tech.

Harford Tech coach Bill Jones switched to a 1-3-1 zone midway through the third period to try and slow Morgan, and it really helped. Parkside turned the ball over 25 times, several of which came after the move to the zone -- although the Cobras went back to man-to-man late to ensure the Rams wouldn't just stand and hold the ball.

In the end, Webb came through in a big way as not wanting to lose a third straight region final pushed Harford Tech.

"It just really motivated us," Dangerfield said. "We never lost faith."

Jones said he was so happy to see the school get that first boys' basketball region crown. Harford Tech opened in 1978.

Jones worked on the coaching staff that won a region title in baseball -- and made the state finals -- nine years ago and understood what why Webb earned that biggest cheer.

"It affects a lot of people," he said quietly. "I think now we're starting to earn respect in the county and state that we're a good basketball program. Dominic came through tonight. He was a real leader for us."

Scoring

Parkside - Williams 20, Simmons 3, Yarns 8, Oge 3, Morgan 13, Ayieko 4, Beaty 6.

Totals: 18 20-32 57.

Harford Tech - D. Dangerfield 17, Hayes 5, J. Dangerfield 2, Kelly 1, Webb 19, J. Lucas 9, Ifeacho 4, D. Lucas 2.

Totals: 19 15-23 59.

Half: P, 31-28.