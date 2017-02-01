Tech's Hannah Warner leads Harford County's commits on National Signing Day

Wednesday, February 1, is not just any other Wednesday.

Just ask any college-bound, student-athlete who chose Wednesday, aka National Signing Day, to put their signature on the most significant document to this point in their life.

In Harford County, one such senior, Hannah Warner at Harford Tech, took the opportunity Wednesday to ignite her future. Warner signed her Letter of Intent to attend and play women's soccer at Towson University.

"I had a couple schools that I was looking at, but I kind of decided early on that I wanted to go to Towson and so most of my communications were with them, so when they made me an offer, it was kind of a no-brainer for me," Warner said, shortly after signing among family, coaches and friends.

Warner, a 6-2 goalie for the Tech girls soccer team, was a three-year starter for the Cobras. Her freshman year was spent as a junior varsity member at John Carroll.

"I want to be a physician's assistant, so I can kinda major in anything like biology, chemistry," Warner said. "I haven't really picked which exact one I'm going to do, but I'm working on that."

Interestingly enough, Towson is now linked to Harford Community College and with a brand new building not too, far from Harford Tech's front door, some students may not travel to Towson. Not Warner.

"I'll be living on campus, because I'll be pretty busy with soccer, so I'm pretty sure all of my classes are gonna be down there," Warner said.

As to what Warner wants to accomplish at Towson as an athlete, she said, "They definitely have a competitive team. I'm going in with some really good goalkeepers, so I'm hoping to, hopefully get a good bit of playing time by my sophomore year and just do well there and, yeah, that's about it."

Warner's play at Tech has been under head coach Matt Berg. Berg attended the signing and said this about Warner:

"Yeah, three years, would have been nice to have her all four years, that's for sure. Those three years have been great, she's been huge in the goal, no pun intended, just 6'2", athletic, great kid to have back there. A good leader, good voice in the back, smart, knows how to distribute the ball out to the field. Good leader to, she was nice senior to have on the field this year."

Wysong to sign Thursday

Annie Wysong, a senior girls soccer player at Patterson Mill, is expected to sign her Letter of Intent Thursday to attend and play women's soccer at St. John's University in New York.

Douglas already signed

Aberdeen senior boys basketball player Myles Douglas did his signing earlier in January.

The 6-7 guard is headed to the University of Central Florida where he will play for former All-American and Duke Blue Devils star Johnny Dawkins.

Douglas, a new face to Harford County basketball fans this winter, says he chose Central Florida over five others. Those schools were Maryland, Rutgers, West Virginia, Temple and Virginia Tech.

Myles Douglas signs with Central Florida

"I chose that particular school over them because the coaching staff, I felt like they recruited me the hardest," Douglas said in an interview.

Purdy signed, too

Harford Christian senior girls basketball player Maddie Purdy signed last week to attend and play for Bob Jones University in South Carolina.

Purdy, who plans to major in exercise science with a physical therapy track, signed while she and her teammates were playing at the annual Bob Jones Invitational Tournament.