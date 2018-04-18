Second annual Josh Hamer baseball game on tap for Friday

The second annual Josh Hamer Memorial Baseball game will played Friday at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, hosted by the Aberdeen IronBirds.

The game has a 7:05 p.m. start, following a pre-game ceremony at 6:45 p.m.

John Carroll (13-0), Hamer’s former school and Rising Sun (6-1), Hamer’s home town, will battle in the non-league game that’s more about the life and memory of Hamer as opposed to the win and loss.

Admission to the game is free, but donations can be made as you enter the stadium. All proceeds will go to the Hamer Memorial Scholarship Fund to be used to help others in Hamer’s honor.

Souvenir cups will be sold for $10 each, which includes free drink refills all night. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.

Joshua Hamer Memorial t-shirts will be for sale for $20 and concessions for food and adult beverages will be available as well.

Hamer was a sophomore at John Carroll last March when he was killed in a crash, while riding as a passenger along Rt. 22 in Churchville.

John Carroll and Gilman played in last year’s inaugural game.

Reach Randy McRoberts on twitter. @aegissports