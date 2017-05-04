Barry Glassman 5K for Recovery is Saturday at HCC

Supporting local families in need, the fourth annual Barry Glassman 5K Run/Walk for Recovery will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, May 6 at 9 a.m. on the campus of Harford Community College.

Proceeds will benefit Harford United Charities, with donations presented at the race to Mason-Dixon Community Services, Harford Family House, and Addiction Connections Resource.

Registration is available online at www.eliteracemanagement.com and will include a hot breakfast for all participants. Registration is $25 or $30 on race day.

"Over the last three years Harford United Charities has raised over $50,000 to assist those suffering from addiction and to help defeat homelessness in Harford County," Glassman said in a news release. "We are deeply grateful to our sponsors, volunteers and runners and we look forward to another beautiful day and a record turnout to support our neighbors in need."

Last year more than 160 individuals participated in the race, professionally coordinated by Elite Race Management. This year's race will utilize precision "chip timing", or small chips worn by athletes to mark their time crossing the finish line.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three male and female runners; $100 for first place, $75 for second place, and $50 for third place. In addition, medals will be awarded to the top three runners in each age group.

All participants are invited to enjoy a hot breakfast with musical entertainment by local DJ, Dan Higbee at the awards ceremony in the auxiliary gym on Fighting Owls Boulevard following the race.

This year's sponsors include University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, Jones Junction, BGE, Oak Contracting, Harford Community College, Shaffer, McLauchlin & Stovers LLC, Harford Mutual Insurance Companies, Foxborough Inc., Forest Hill Business Airpark, Stack n'Store Mini Storage, NVS/Merele Norman Salon, York Insurance Services Incorporated, Brightview Senior Living, The Shelter Group, APG Federal Credit Union, Amy and Michael Daney, Boyle Buick, HAR-CO Credit Union, Frank Hajek and Associates PA, Greater Harford Committee, Harford County Public Library, Miles & Stockbridge Foundation, Foxborough Inc., Snee, Lutche, Helmlinger & Spielberger, P.A. and Kinsley Foundation.