Patterson Mill, C. Milton Wright girls to play for region basketball titles

The Patterson Mill girls basketball team is headed to another region title game.

The Huskies earned that honor Wednesday night with a lopsided win, 70-30, over the visiting Perryville Panthers in Class 1A North, Section I play.

The perennially tough Huskies, who won back-to-back 2A state titles in 2014 and 2015, will host the region final Friday at a time to be determined. The opponent will be Chesapeake Math and IT or McDonough.

The Huskies (23-1) jumped ahead of the Panthers (14-8) quickly and were up, 23-10, after the first quarter. Patterson Mill's aggressive defense and constant push offense, was just too, much for the Panthers.

"My thought process was just to go in and just see what was open, my teammates were open and they were hitting it so, I just passed it to them, it was going well," senior Chyna Latimer said.

It took Latimer some time to get on the scoreboard, but she still ended up with eight points in the first quarter and finished by sharing game-high honors with fellow senior Khayla Mitchell. Each scored 20 points.

Perryville sophomore Brianna Yadlosky had eight of the Panthers 10 points.

"I think we all just executed and I was able to get my shots off from everybody running the play correctly and just finding open shots," Yadlosky said.

The Huskies continued to roll in the second quarter and the score difference continued to grow. The Huskies added more easy, fast-break points, outscoring the Panthers, 17-6.

The Huskies were in complete control at the half, leading big, 40-16.

Patterson Mill came out of the break a little cold. There were nearly four minutes gone in the third quarter before Latimer scored a layup.

The Panthers scored the first seven points of the second half, but were still outscored, 14-10, in the third quarter. The Huskies led, 54-26, through three quarters and then had a 16-4 scoring run in the fourth.

Lartimer added six rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Mitchell added seven assists and two steals. Lucie Passwater finished with 14 points, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Yadlosky finished with 12 points to lead the Panthers scoring and senior Teri Wennersten added nine points.

Mustangs win, too

C. Milton Wright (12-12) also advanced Wednesday to a region final, winning at Towson, 43-27, in 3A North, Section II play.

Sydney Frank led the Mustangs with 19 points and Moriah Snyder added 11.

The Mustangs will meet Milford Mill in Friday's region championship. Site and time to be determined.

Bobcats, Cobras fall

In 4A North, Section I play, Wednesday, Bel Air (14-9) lost at Catonsville, 53-42.

Oceana Murphy scored nine points to lead the Bobcats, who trailed at half, 19-14.

Harford Tech, meanwhile, was defeated in the 2A East, Section I game, 57-34, by Elkton.

The game was played at the Havre de Grace High School gym and no spectators were allowed because of Tuesday night's post-game fight, following the Tech boys win over Elkton.

No stats were available.