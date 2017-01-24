Humbles, Tucker lead Edgewood to eighth division win in girls basketball

The Edgewood Rams girls basketball team moved to 8-0 in UCBAC Susquehanna Division play Tuesday afternoon, with an 55-43 win over visiting Rising Sun.

The Rams (8-6 overall) ran out to a 7-0 start but struggled a bit the remainder of the half. A 10-3 first-quarter lead was cut to five, 20-15, at the half.

Senior forward Bianca Tucker kept Edgewood ahead with her inside play in quarters two and three. Her first of three, three-point plays had given the Rams a 15-7 lead in the second half.

Tucker then opened the second half, scoring the first five points of the third quarter to quickly push the lead to 10, 25-15. Three of the points came courtesy of another three-point play. A short time later came Tucker's third, three-point play and she could have had a fourth, but missed the free throw. Still, she scored 10 of her 13 points in the quarter.

"In practice, we work on that a lot, making sure we finish," Tucker said. "Our coach always tells us, that extra point always helps. It's definitely a push to make that extra point."

Tucker's play allowed Edgewood to pull away a bit, leading 37-23 through three quarters.

It was fellow senior Breanna Humbles who took over to begin the final quarter. Humbles, who scored a game-high 14 points, scored two quick baskets to begin the quarter and then assisted a Kamiyah Guy basket that gave Edgewood its largest lead of 19, 43-24, with 6:40 to play.

"We started getting on fast breaks and getting out and had better looks on offense," Humbles said of the Rams' ability to play better in the second half. "Slowed it down and executed well."

Despite the big deficit, Rising Sun (0-6, 1-7) failed to quit. Bella Barbato hit a pair of three-point shots, with the second bringing the deficit down to nine, 52-43, in the final minute. The Tigers had a few more shots at getting a little closer, but none found the nets.

For Edgewood, however, junior Nylah Evans put in a runner from three-point land at the buzzer to close the game. Tahjae Williams added seven points for the Rams, who had nine players in the scoring column.

Megan Brown scored 13 points to lead Rising Sun and Maddie Foard finished with nine points. The Tigers were hurt at the free throw line, making just 14 of 33 shots.

Huskies beat Bobcats

Patterson Mill (7-0, 13-1) stayed perfect in Chesapeake Division play, beating visiting Bel Air (2-5, 5-10) on Tuesday, 62-49.

Chyna Latimer led the winners with 28 points and Lucie Passwater added 20 points and 13 rebounds. Khayla Mitchell added six assists and four steals and Gabby Chenworth pulled down nine rebounds.

Oceana Murphy scored 13 points to lead the Bobcats, while Keely McHugh added 12 points and Elizabeth Hillman scored eight.

Eagles beat Cobras

Aberdeen (6-1, 13-2) stayed on the heels of Patterson Mill in Chesapeake standings, beating visiting Harford Tech (2-5, 6-8), 51-42, Tuesday.

Jaelyne Deveaux scored 12 points and Anija Stancell added 11 points in the win. Tatiana Gibson added eight points.

Panthers beat Hawks

North Harford (3-5, 3-12) lost to visiting Perryville (7-1, 7-4), 33-22, Tuesday in Susquehanna play.

Kayla Mangin led the Hawks' efforts, scoring nine points.