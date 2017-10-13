Havre de Grace, Harford Tech lead week seven football winners

Week seven on the high school gridiron schedule has produced two unbeaten Harford County teams. Both Havre de Grace and Harford Tech won respective UCBAC division games Friday night and both improved their chances at playing in the postseason.

Also Friday night, Edgewood beat Aberdeen and Bel Air beat C. Milton Wright in two rivalry games. Patterson Mill, Joppatowne and North Harford were all beaten.

Havre de Grace’s win came over Fallston, 42-0, in Chesapeake Division play. The game was played at Bel Air High School due to Fallston‘s field still unavailable because of track work.

The Warriors (4-0, 7-0) got four touchdown runs from Jasai Stansbury, while Christian Penrow added a receiving touchdown and Tony Bowman rushed for a score as well.

The Cougars slip to 0-4 and 3-4.

Tech’s win came at home over Bo Manor in Susquehanna Division play. The Cobras (3-0, 7-0) rolled over the Eagles (3-1, 4-3), 49-20.

Tech quarterback Ryan Hunt threw a pair of touchdown passes, one to Jordan Bright and the other to Laday Cooper.

Running back Jalen Dangerfield ran for three scores and Jeremiah Minter had an interception on defense.

Rams beat Eagles

Edgewood (2-2, 4-3) fell behind visiting Aberdeen (1-3, 3-4), 6-0, but the Rams reeled off 26 unanswered points to win, 26-12, in Chesapeake play.

Aberdeen struck first, late in the first quarter, capitalizing off a Edgewood turnover. Keadon Nixon picked off a pass near midfield and eight plays later, Joshua Maxwell raced 29 yards for the touchdown.

“I got the ball, the line did a good job blocking, I want to thank my line for blocking for me,” Maxwell said. “It was a one-in-one, he missed me, so I took it the house.”

The PAT was no good, but the Eagles had a 6-0 lead.

Edgewood, which struggled to move the ball with consistency early on, got a 37-yard run from Naseem McDowell to the Aberdeen eight-yard line. A facemask penalty moved the ball to the four.

McDowell ran to the one on the next snap and quarterback Antwan Banks scored from there. The extra-point gave the Rams the 7-6 lead, a lead they never relinquished.

The lead grew on the Rams next possession. McDowell (18 carries, 138 yards) ran 40 yards on first down for the score, The score came 1:40 after the first one.

Aberdeen threatened on the ensuing possession. Maxwell (23 carries, 148 yards) reeled off a 36-yard run, but only 24 yards stood after an illegal block penalty.

The Eagles had the ball at the Edgewood 22, but four downs resulted in a gain of a yard and the ball was turned over on downs.

Rams quarterback Antwan Banks raced 79 yards into the end zone, but a holding call brought the ball back. Two more holding calls over the next three snaps led to another Aberdeen interception.

Jahiem Wilson-Jones picked off the pass for the Eagles st his won 20, but three plays later, Aberdeen fumbled the ball back to Edgewood with just 15.5 on the clock.

An eight-yard sack left 5.3 to play and the Rams went to the hail mary and the prayer was answered. Antwan Banks scrambled left, stopped and let the ball fly.

On the other end was cousin Deonte Banks, who jumped among a pair of Aberdeen defenders to make the catch at the two-yard line. He then turned and strode into the end zone untouched.

“I thought it was gonna get picked,” quarterback Antwan Banks said. “It was just amazing, it just happened.”

The conversion failed, but the play was a jolt in different directions for both teams.

The Rams opened the second half looking for more. They ran the ball 10 straight times to move from their own 20 to inside the Aberdeen 20. On fourth and a yard, however, Aberdeen held.

The Edgewood defense and special teams then took over. Forcing a punt from the Eagles goal line, Chance Singleton made the punt block and teammate Telfer Agard made the recovery in the end zone.

The conversion again failed, but the Rams were comfortably ahead, 26-6, with 5:42 to play in the third quarter.

Aberdeen closed the scoring at the 2:35 mark of the fourth quarter. Silas Jenkins ran four yards on fourth and goal.

“I think they had just a little more physicality than we did up front, they beat us up front,” Aberdeen head coach John Brooks said. “The hail mary before half was a klller, that really took the juice out.”

Other scores

In more Chesapeake play, Bel Air (2-2, 3-4) upended host C. Milton Wright (3-1, 5-2), 17-7. Also, North Harford (1-3, 3-4) was beaten by visiting Elkton (3-1, 6-1), 35-7.

In other Susquehanna action, Patterson Mill (0-4, 0-7) lost to visiting Perryville (3-0, 6-1), 24-20 and Joppatowne (0-4, 0-7) was beaten by visiting Rising Sun (1-2, 1-6), 28-8.

Week seven of Harford County high school football saw Havre de Grace stay on its win streak for a 7-0 record and Bel Air defeated C. Milton Wright. (Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS) (Photos by MATT BUTTON / THE AEGIS)

