Five Harford County football teams get wins on opening night

Havre de Grace, the two-time defending Class 1A state football runner-up, opened its season Friday night with a lopsided, shutout win.

The Warriors scored three defensive touchdowns, and added a safety to boot, en route to a 37-0 win over visiting NAF (National Academy Foundation) at James R. Harris Stadium.

Also Friday, Aberdeen, C. Milton Wright, Fallston and North Harford were winners.

In Havre de Grace, the Warriors defense was just too much for the NAF offense.

It wasn't until the second quarter that the Eagles had a play that gained positive yards. By that time it was 9-0.

Havre de Grace got on the scoreboard first with a safety. The Warriors were looking for a touchdown, but Jasai Stansbury coughed the ball up at the NAF two.

One snap later, Havre de Grace defensive end Jesse Fenner got to the NAF runner in the end zone. Fenner slowed him down and Josh Mergler finished him off for the safety.

The Warriors took advantage of the free kick possession to add their first offensive score. Sean Greeley did the honors, running 29 yards for the touchdown. "It was a outside run play to the left side and I was running, turned my head and I saw a lot of open space, so I cut back and just saw open space and took advantage of it," Greeley said.

Early in quarter two, Jordan White grabbed the first of two interceptions he returned for touchdowns.

White stepped in front of the pass and raced 30 yards into the end zone.

Just over a minute into the third quarter, White was at it again. White grabbed another NAF pass and raced 20 yards to paydirt.

"The pass rush was excellent, it got to the quarterback and made him feel uncomfortable, which opened up my abilities to go get the ball," White said. "I felt great coming out here today, first game I had to give it my all."

White wasn't the only Warrior to take an intercepion back for points.

Linebacker Savion Johnson picked off a pass late in the first half and took it back 23 yards for the score.

The other Warriors points came on a pass play. Quarterback Alex Gresock, making his first varsity start, fired a strike down the middle to Jordan Day, covering 22 yards.

Gresock finished 8-for-11 for 64 yards, all in the first half. Stansbury had 62 yards on 7 carries and Greeley finished with 53 yards on 4 touches. Greeley had a second touchdown run called back by holding and personal foul penalties.

Christian Penrow had 4 receptions for 13 yards. Kicker Clay Harris made all five extra-point kicks and his lone field goal attempt never happened as the snap was bobbled.

"Our win today means a lot, I gotta give a lot of credit to the line. They really work their butts off in practice and they're giving us good pushes, especially on defense," Greeley said. "They're bringing a lot of pressure on that quarterback and it's really helping us to make big plays, such as interceptions, pick sixes, all that good stuff."

Maxwell leads Eagles

Aberdeen running back Joshua Maxwell scored three touchdowns to lead the Eagles past host Thomas Johnson, 18-2.

Maxwell scored twice on the ground and finished with 255 yards on 15 carries.

Maxwell also caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Zyian Wakefield, who was 4-for-8 for 110 yards.

Maurice Alivrez had 13 tackles and an intercpetion and Devon Sargent added 10 tackles.

Mustangs blank Tigers

C. Milton Wright was also a big winner, shutting out visiting Rising Sun, 48-0.

Senior quarterback Michael Starkey had a big night, throwing four touchdown passes.

Three of the touchdowns, covering 32, 59 and 24 yards, respectively, were hauled in by senior running back Jake Hofmann.

Senior receiver Eric Steimke caught the other scoring pass, covering 42 yards.

The Mustangs also had three rushing touchdowns. Andrew Sherinsky ran 36 yards for the longest run, while Alex Hardy added a 10-yard run and Brian Stiemke scored on a one-yard run.

Mustangs kicker Greg Komondor made six extra-point kicks. A seventh kick was blocked.

Hawks upend Bulls

North Harford picked up a great road win to start the season, winning at Hereford, 32-25.

Quarterback Dave Harmon threw three touchdowns, ran for another and added a 2-point conversion.

Jarrett Newlon caught a touchdown pass and the 2-point conversion, while Tyler Collins and Connor Diem also caught a touchdown pass each.

Kicker Matt King was 3-for-3 on PAT's and he also kicked a field goal.

Cougars beat Huskies

Fallston also opened with a win, beating host Patterson Mill, 28-14. Stats were not available.

Other score

Joppatowne was beaten in its opener, 35-6, by visiting Winters Mill.

The Mariners score came on an 40-yard pass from Tristan Doering to Kenneth Mitchell.