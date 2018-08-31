Week one on the Harford gridiron riddled with delays, postponements and a couple wins

Friday night’s season opening high school football schedule was a big hit for some Harford County teams and a washout for a few others.

Havre de Grace and C. Milton Wright were both winners on the road, while Aberdeen and Joppatowne both saw games postponed and rescheduled for Saturday.

Aberdeen will host Thomas Johnson at noon, while Joppatowne will play at Winters Mill in Carroll County at 1 p.m.

The Bel Air at Overlea and Parkville at Edgewood games were also postponed with no known makeup dates.

Warriors roll

Last time Havre de Grace ventured to Baltimore City for a game, it was disappointing and a lopsided state semifinal loss at Dunbar.

Today, Havre de Grace made the trip back to the area to battle Lake Clifton. The results were just the opposite with the Warriors rolling over the Lakers, 39-14.

Warriors senior quarterback Alex Gresock threw two touchdown passes with Jordan White and Jahmaad Stansbury catching one each.

Brandon Rabbitt added a pair of rushing scores, while Tommy Meehan and Tony Bowman ran for one touchdown apiece.

Defensively, White and Antonio Thomas each had an interception.

“Proud of our guys for going into a tough playing environment and coming out with a good win,” Warriors head coach Brian Eberhardt said.

Moreno leads Mustangs

CMW Junior Kristopher Moreno ran for more than 200 yards and scored four touchdowns in the Mustangs 27-13 win at Rising Sun.

The game was delayed a half hour in its start and had another delay in the third quarter.

Moreno had touchdown runs of 20, 59, 33 and 72 yards to give the Mustangs a 27-0 lead.

Noah Boyd answered for Rising Suns with two scoring runs of his own, but CMW held on for the win.

Other score

North Harford was able to play as well in Pylesville, but Hereford was too, strong, sending the Hawks to a 42-7 defeat.

